Adam Sandler's North American Fall Tour dates revealed: Dates, locations, all you need to know

Comedy superstar Adam Sandler is hitting the road again! He's just unveiled plans for a substantial 30-city North American arena tour this fall, titled "Adam Sandler: You're My Best Friend." Promoted by Live Nation, the tour kicks off on September 5th this year in Jacksonville, Florida, and will make its way across the continent. Fans can expect stops in major hubs including New York City, Toronto, Chicago, Indianapolis, Omaha, and Seattle, among others. This marks Sandler's first major tour since his completely sold-out runs across 2022 and 2023, promising more of his signature musical comedy and stand-up.

Adam Sandler tour's dates and ticket details The rush for tickets begins immediately. The first chance to buy comes via Live Nation and various venue presales, starting today at 12 PM local time. These exclusive presale windows will close this Thursday, June 26th, at 10 PM local time. If you miss the presales, the general public on-sale launches this Friday, June 27th, at 12 PM local time exclusively through Ticketmaster.com. With Sandler's recent tours selling out fast, fans are encouraged to act quickly once sales begin for their desired city.



Dates and tour locations are as follows:

Sep 05 – Jacksonville, FL – Vystar Memorial

Sep 06 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Sep 07 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Sep 08 – Estero, FL – Hertz Arena

Sep 10 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena

Sep 11 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center

Sep 12 – Charlottesville, VA – John Paul Jones Arena

Sep 13 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Sep 30 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Oct 05 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

Oct 06 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Oct 12 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Oct 13 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Arena

Oct 14 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Oct 15 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

Oct 16 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center

Oct 17 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Oct 20 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Oct 21 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center Ohama

Oct 26 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center

Oct 27 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Arena

Oct 28 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Oct 29 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Oct 31 – Las Vegas, NV – Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Nov 01 – Las Vegas, NV – Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Sandler's tour announcement comes during a packed year for the multitalented performer. Audiences can catch him reprising his iconic role in Happy Gilmore 2, streaming on Netflix starting July 25th. Later this fall, he'll also appear on the big screen in Noah Baumbach's upcoming film, Jay Kelly.