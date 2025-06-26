Adam Sandler's North American Fall Tour dates revealed: Dates, locations, all you need to know

Comedy superstar Adam Sandler is hitting the road again! He's just unveiled plans for a substantial 30-city North American arena tour this fall, titled "Adam Sandler: You're My Best Friend." Promoted by Live Nation, the tour kicks off on September 5th this year in Jacksonville, Florida, and will make its way across the continent. Fans can expect stops in major hubs including New York City, Toronto, Chicago, Indianapolis, Omaha, and Seattle, among others. This marks Sandler's first major tour since his completely sold-out runs across 2022 and 2023, promising more of his signature musical comedy and stand-up.
The rush for tickets begins immediately. The first chance to buy comes via Live Nation and various venue presales, starting today at 12 PM local time. These exclusive presale windows will close this Thursday, June 26th, at 10 PM local time. If you miss the presales, the general public on-sale launches this Friday, June 27th, at 12 PM local time exclusively through Ticketmaster.com. With Sandler's recent tours selling out fast, fans are encouraged to act quickly once sales begin for their desired city.
Dates and tour locations are as follows:
Sep 05 – Jacksonville, FL – Vystar Memorial
Sep 06 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
Sep 07 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
Sep 08 – Estero, FL – Hertz Arena
Sep 10 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena
Sep 11 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center
Sep 12 – Charlottesville, VA – John Paul Jones Arena
Sep 13 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
Sep 30 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Oct 05 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
Oct 06 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Oct 12 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Oct 13 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Arena
Oct 14 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Oct 15 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
Oct 16 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center
Oct 17 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
Oct 20 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Oct 21 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center Ohama
Oct 26 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center
Oct 27 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Arena
Oct 28 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
Oct 29 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Oct 31 – Las Vegas, NV – Fontainebleau Las Vegas
Nov 01 – Las Vegas, NV – Fontainebleau Las Vegas
Sandler's tour announcement comes during a packed year for the multitalented performer. Audiences can catch him reprising his iconic role in Happy Gilmore 2, streaming on Netflix starting July 25th. Later this fall, he'll also appear on the big screen in Noah Baumbach's upcoming film, Jay Kelly.
Sandler's live comedy remains a major draw, as evidenced by his recent 2024 Netflix special, Adam Sandler: Love You, filmed over two sold-out nights in Los Angeles. This new tour continues his successful return to the stage following his acclaimed 2018 Netflix special, 100% Fresh.
