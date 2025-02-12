Adani bribery row: Six US Congressmen—Lance Gooden, Pat Fallon, Mike Haridopolos, Brandon Gill, William R. Timmons, and Brian Babin—have written a letter to newly appointed Attorney General Pamela Bondi, urging her to review and reconsider the Biden administration’s Department of Justice (DOJ) decision to indict executives of Adani Group. The Congressmen argue that the indictment, which is based on allegations of bribery involving Indian officials within India, lacks a direct impact on US interests and risks straining diplomatic and economic ties with a key ally. They contend that the case was politically motivated and warn that such actions could undermine the strong US-India partnership fostered under President Trump and Prime Minister Modi, while also discouraging foreign investment. The Congressmen have called for an investigation into the DOJ’s conduct and requested all records related to the case, emphasizing the need to prevent politically driven legal actions that could harm America’s strategic alliances.

Below is the complete text of the letter: Dear Attorney General Bondi,

We would like to congratulate you on your recent Senate confirmation and appointment as Attorney General of the United States. In addition to the Senate’s backing and President Trump’s endorsement, we have full faith and confidence in your dedication and ability to serve our country. As you take the helm of the Department of Justice (DOJ) as our new Attorney General,

we would like to bring your attention to some questionable decisions made by the DOJ under the Biden administration.

Some of these decisions involved selectively pursuing and abandoning cases, often acting against America’s interests at home and abroad, jeopardizing relationships with close allies like India.

As you know, India has been an important ally of the United States for decades. Given India’s presence as the largest democracy in the world in a region present with politically divergent regimes averse to our beliefs, our relationship with India is rare and has no congruent. This relationship has flourished beyond politics, trade, and economics by evolving into a continuous socio-cultural exchange between the world’s two largest democracies. This historical partnership and continuous dialogue between friends, however, was put at risk due to some unwise decisions by the Biden administration.

One such decision involves a questionable pursuit of a case against the Adani group, an Indian company whose executives are situated in India. This case rests on the allegation that preparations were made by members of this company in India to bribe Indian officials, also exclusively located in India. Instead of deferring the case to the appropriate Indian authorities, the Biden DOJ decided to push forward and indict the company’s executives without any real injury to U.S. interests being present.

There was no compelling reason to pursue a case in a manner that could complicate relations with an ally like India unless some external factors were at play. This misguided crusade came at the risk of harming our relationship with a strategic geopolitical partner like India immediately preceding President Trump’s return to the Oval Office. Considering President Trump’s commitment to revive America’s economic prosperity, our economic relationship with valuable partners from India and abroad works as an important factor in achieving that goal. Needless

pursuits against those who have contributed tens of billions and created thousands of jobs deter and discourage investors from contributing to our economy. Considering these factors and the lack of any real injury to U.S. interests, the decision to pursue this indictment demonstrates more harm for America’s interests than good, if any.

America and India share a sense of mutual respect and appreciation – a sentiment emulated by President Trump and Prime Minister Modi. President Trump has always recognized the true potential of a strong and beneficial relationship between two economic and military superpowers like the U.S. and India. He has diligently worked with the Modi government to forge a strong relationship between our two great nations. Prime Minister Modi has reciprocated these efforts by proving India to be a valuable ally of America in the Asia-Pacific region, especially against the growing threat from China. Conversely, politically motivated decisions by agencies steered

by left-wing megadonors could quickly erode years of hard work and diplomacy forged by our leaders. A fallout in relations not only harms our longstanding partnership with a key ally but greatly benefits adversaries like China in their goal to eliminate the American economy and achieve total global economic control through their Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

These concerns, along with requests to preserve all records from this case were communicated to your predecessor on January 7, 2025, and January 14, 2025, but his office was vacated before we could get a response.

This selective pursuit by the Biden DOJ, despite knowing the possible outcomes of such a reckless decision, requires a second look. Knowing the real considerations guiding this decision will also be a major step in uncovering whether the previous administration was compromised to outside entities over the past four years. We request you investigate the Biden DOJ’s conduct and would appreciate you sharing with us all records pertaining to this case, for a coordinated effort in uncovering the truth.