Ancient proverbs often survive because they capture complicated truths in remarkably few words. Across Africa, generations have relied on these sayings to pass down observations about human nature, relationships and decision-making. The latest African Proverb of the Day, “If you are threatened by a man, sleep at night, if it is by a woman then stay awake”, belongs to that tradition.

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Although the wording may initially appear to focus on gender, the proverb's enduring appeal lies elsewhere. At its heart is a broader lesson about perception, hidden intentions and the risks of taking situations at face value.

In many cultures, proverbs function less as literal instructions and more as prompts for reflection. This particular saying invites listeners to think about the difference between what is visible and what remains unseen.

A proverb about perception rather than conflict The saying draws attention to a simple reality of human interaction: not every challenge announces itself openly.

Some disagreements, rivalries or dangers are direct. Their nature is obvious and their intentions are clearly expressed. Others unfold through subtler forms of behaviour, making them harder to recognise and interpret.

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The proverb uses contrast to illustrate this distinction. By doing so, it suggests that people should avoid assuming that every situation can be understood through immediate observation alone.

Its underlying message is that awareness often matters more than appearances.

Why hidden intentions matter Throughout history, societies have warned against relying solely on first impressions. Whether in personal relationships, politics, business or community life, individuals frequently encounter situations where the full picture is not immediately available.

A person's words may not reveal their true feelings. Actions may carry motivations that are not apparent at first glance. Even seemingly straightforward events can contain layers of context that only emerge over time.

The proverb reflects this reality by encouraging vigilance and thoughtful judgement.

Rather than reacting solely to what is visible, it promotes a deeper examination of circumstances before drawing conclusions.

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The psychology behind the African proverb Modern discussions about emotional intelligence echo many of the ideas embedded in traditional wisdom.

Psychologists often note that human beings make rapid assessments based on limited information. These mental shortcuts can be useful, but they can also lead to inaccurate conclusions.

The African proverb challenges that instinct.

It encourages individuals to pause long enough to consider motives, context and behaviour patterns before deciding how to respond. In that sense, the saying serves as an early lesson in critical thinking and social awareness.

Lessons that extend beyond personal relationships While the proverb is frequently interpreted through the lens of interpersonal dynamics, its relevance reaches much further.

In workplaces, misunderstandings often arise when people fail to recognise unspoken concerns or competing interests.

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In public life, events that appear simple can be shaped by complex historical or social factors.

Online, where communication is condensed into brief messages and posts, assumptions can spread faster than facts.

The proverb's message remains remarkably applicable: understanding requires more than observation. It demands interpretation.

Why traditional African wisdom still resonates today The continued popularity of African proverbs reflects their ability to speak to universal human experiences.

Despite vast changes in technology and society, people still grapple with trust, uncertainty and the challenge of understanding one another. Proverbs offer concise frameworks for thinking about those issues.

The saying “If you are threatened by a man, sleep at night, if it is by a woman then stay awake” endures because it raises a timeless question: how much of any situation is truly visible?

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Its answer is implicit rather than explicit. Wisdom comes not from accepting appearances, but from looking beyond them.

Similar expressions in English Several English sayings convey a comparable idea:

“Appearances can be deceiving.”

“Read between the lines.”

“Still waters run deep.”

“Look before you leap.”

“Not everything is as it seems.”

Each points towards the same principle that has long shaped proverb traditions around the world: careful observation is often the first step towards sound judgement.

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