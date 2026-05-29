African proverb of the day: ‘Smooth seas do not make skillful sailors’

Proverb of the day: “Smooth seas do not make skillful sailors.”

The above proverb “Smooth seas do not make skillful sailors” might appear to be about sailing and survival at sea. However, the lines offer a deeper meaning, going way beyond the ocean. It talks about human growth, their determination and facing the uncomfortable reality in life, which often makes or breaks an individual.

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What does it mean? In a world where people constantly seek stability, certainty, and convenience, this proverb serves as an important reminder: challenges are not always obstacles to growth; many times, they are the very reason growth happens at all.

Sailors learn to navigate storms, strong winds, and rough waters through experience. Similarly, people develop wisdom, patience, and strength through adversity in life.

What does it mean? The proverb suggests that ease and comfort may not develop capability. Here "Smooth seas” symbolise periods of life without struggle, such as times when everything feels predictable, safe, and controlled. While comfort may bring peace, it does not necessarily teach adaptability, endurance, or problem-solving.

On the other hand, “skillful sailors” represent people who have gained experience by facing hardship and tough times. A sailor does not become skilled by sailing only in calm waters. Real learning happens during storms and uncertain water, when quick thinking, emotional control, and resilience are tested. Similarly, people often discover their true strength only when they are forced to confront setbacks, failures or disappointments.

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However, the proverb does not glorify suffering. Nor does it suggest that struggle should be intentionally sought out. Instead, it says that a practical truth about human development is that adversity can sometimes be the biggest teacher in life.

Whether it is dealing with career failures, emotional heartbreak, financial instability, or personal loss, difficult experiences shape character in ways success and comfort cannot. Moments of uncertainty push people to adapt, grow, and learn beyond their limitations.

In contrast, a life spent entirely within comfort zones may feel secure but can also prevent growth. Without challenges, people may never develop resilience, confidence, or the ability to handle change. The proverb reminds us that discomfort is not always a sign of failure but can be a sign of character development.

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How is this relevant today? In today’s world, this proverb is relevant because modern culture often promotes the idea that success should be quick and picture-perfect. Social media frequently showcases effortless achievements while hiding the struggles, failures, and years of persistence behind them. As a result, many people may begin to believe that difficulty is abnormal rather than an inevitable part of life.

This mindset creates unrealistic expectations. The moment people encounter rejection, criticism, or setbacks, they may feel that they are failing entirely.

The proverb offers an optimistic perspective by reframing adversity as a necessary part of personal and professional growth.

In careers, for example, difficult projects, workplace pressure, and professional failures often become the experiences that build competence and confidence. From such experiences, employees may learn adaptability, communication, and problem-solving skills that cannot be developed in comfortable situations.

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Similarly, a heartbreak in a relationship may seem like the end of the world but it may help an individual to reflect and make better decisions.

The proverb is also applicable in education. Students who struggle through difficult subjects, repeated mistakes, or academic pressure often develop discipline and perseverance over time.

Even in entrepreneurship, creativity, fitness, or sports, determination plays a key role. Businesses grow through failures and experimentation. Athletes improve through physical strain and repeated training. Creative people evolve through rejection, criticism, and persistence. In every field, strength is built through repeated exposure to challenges.

What can we learn from it? The primary lesson of this proverb is that adversity is a big learning opportunity. Difficult experiences may feel painful in the moment, but they frequently develop qualities that are almost impossible to build through comfort alone.

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Another important takeaway is the value of resilience. Life cannot always remain calm or predictable, and hence challenges are unavoidable. Instead of avoiding hardship completely, the lines encourages people to see struggles as opportunities to become stronger, wiser, and more capable.

The proverb also teaches patience with personal growth. Strength is rarely developed instantly.

At a deeper level, the proverb encourages emotional perspective as well. Many people judge themselves harshly during difficult periods, assuming that struggle means they are failing in life. However, hardship is often a normal part of growth rather than proof of inadequacy.

The proverb also warns against excessive comfort. While stability and peace are valuable, remaining too comfortable for too long can limit personal development. Growth often begins when people step outside familiar environments and face situations that test them emotionally, mentally, or professionally.

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About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.