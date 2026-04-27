African Proverb of the Day: ‘When spider webs unite, they can tie up a lion’

‘When spider webs unite, they can tie up a lion’
Today's African Proverb of the Day is ‘when spider webs unite, they can tie up a lion’. The proverb simply means that when forces unite, any problem – no matter how big and significant – can be tackled with ease.
The literal meaning of this proverb is that a spider web is fragile and weak, but hundreds of them are taken along, they can be used to restrain something as big as a lion. It means that every single spider web plays an important role in the bigger scheme of things.
If we work alone, we shall never be able to overcome bigger challenges. But if we unite, it's when the hardships begin to fade.
It's like the famous Hindi saying “Ekta mein bal hai” (There is strength in unity).
So even the weakest individuals, when united, can over a much stronger opponent or challenge. Lion, here, represents a big challenge or an authority.
The message is very simple: collective strength can overcome any overwhelming challenge.
Personally, when life feels overwhelming with stress, illness in one's family and there's emotional burnout, a helping hand can help you carry those unimaginable burdens that feel like mountains when tackled alone.
Problems often feel heavier when you are alone. But sharing a part of it makes them easier to handle.
The spider webs could signify those emotions and connections.
Professionally, the proverb “When spider webs unite, they can tie up a lion” can apply strongly to work environments.
When you work alone, complex projects get difficult to solve. Help and coordination makes outcomes stronger and faster. Building relationships across teams helps when challenges arise – you’re not “fighting alone” in the system.
A group raising the same concern such as workflows, deadlines has far more impact than one person speaking up.
United we stand, divided we fall.
Many hands make light work.
No man is an island.
A chain is only as strong as its weakest link.
Alone we can do so little; together we can do so much. (Helen Keller)
If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.
A single arrow is easily broken, but not ten in a bundle.
Many drops make a mighty ocean.
Even the strongest tree can be uprooted when many hands pull together.
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