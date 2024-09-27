After Bibles, sneakers and cologne, Donald Trump is now selling gold, bejewelled watches for $100,000 — Here’s why

Amid his election campaign, Donald Trump offers gold watches at $100,000, promoting them as 'official Trump watches' on GetTrumpWatches.com.

Published27 Sep 2024, 09:34 PM IST
US Presidential candidate Donald Trump is currently selling gold watches for $100,000 apiece amid a frenzied election campaign. The bejewelled accessories are an unofficial part of the Trump merch series — which includes NFTs, bibles, sneakers and even cologne. The Republican candidate however tagged it as the ‘official Trump watch collection’ in a Truth Social post urging followers to purchase the gizmo.

The watches are currently available for sale though a website called ‘GetTrumpWatches.com’ that repeatedly insists that it has “nothing to do with any political campaign”. The timepieces are however marketed as ‘official watches offered by President Trump’ on the platform and include a replica of his “famous signature”.

 

“Trump Watches are not designed, manufactured, distributed or sold by Donald J. Trump, The Trump Organization or any of their respective affiliates or principals. TheBestWatchesonEarth LLC uses the “Trump” name, image and likeness under a license agreement which may be terminated or revoked according to its terms. Trump Watches are intended as collectible items for individual enjoyment only, not for investment purposes,” an FAQ section on the site explains.

The website offers a series of ‘collectible items’ including The Trump Victory Tourbillon which is selling for $100,000. Cheaper options include the “fight fight fight” watches that come in onyx gold for $799 and in either red silver or silver gold for $499 each.

The watches come mere weeks after Trump made headlines for releasing a fourth collection of nonfungible tokens. The new collection features 50 NFTs selling for $99 each — with images ranging from the former president in a superhero costume to holding figurative Bitcoins while he seeks to return to the White House. Additional “trading cards” also show Trump as a boxer, dancing and even riding a motorcycle. 

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published:27 Sep 2024, 09:34 PM IST
