Subscribe

After bombing Iran, Donald Trump now accused of lying to American people, ‘We cannot allow history to repeat itself’

Following Donald Trump's bombing of Iran's nuclear sites, Senator Bernie Sanders condemned the action as unconstitutional and a repeat of historical lies that led to costly wars.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated23 Jun 2025, 02:33 PM IST
Advertisement
After bombing Iran, Donald Trump now accused of lying to American people, ‘We cannot allow history to repeat itself’ (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
After bombing Iran, Donald Trump now accused of lying to American people, ‘We cannot allow history to repeat itself’ (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)(AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

After US President Donald Trump ordered a bombing on Iran’s nuclear sites, many lawmakers criticised the White House. But, Senator Bernie Sanders raised a deeper concern. While pointing out that the action had been taken without Congress’ approval, he said the US government was lying to the public to justify the attack.

Advertisement

Sanders pointed out how, in the 1960s, lies led to the Vietnam War, killing over 58,000 Americans and millions of Vietnamese. He also mentioned how, in 2003, the US invaded Iraq based on false claims that Iraq had weapons of mass destruction.

Also Read | Iran moves to shut the Strait of Hormuz. How will it impact India? | Explained

That war killed thousands of Americans, injured many more, and cost trillions of dollars. Yet, no such weapons were found, Sanders added.

"The American people are being lied to again today. We cannot allow history to repeat itself. The U.S. faces enormous problem here at home, which we must address. We cannot allow ourselves to be dragged into another Middle East war based on lies," Sanders said in his official statement.

Earlier, during his “Fight Oligarchy” conference, Bernie Sanders received the update about Trump confirming the US attack. After he read out the US president’s confirmation, people started booing and shouting, “No more war!”

Advertisement
Also Read | Putin, Iran's Araghchi to hold ‘important talks’ after US attacks. What we know…

“It is so grossly unconstitutional. All of you know that the only entity that can take this country to war is the US Congress. The president does not have the right!” Sanders exclaimed.

President Donald Trump, while claiming the damage was “monumental” on Iran, hinted at regime change. However, according to CNN, experts say the true impact on Iran’s nuclear plans and the wider effects of Trump’s actions remain unclear despite his strong words and show of victory.

Advertisement

Iran’s reaction

On June 23, Iran warned it would strike back strongly after the US attacked its nuclear sites during the ongoing Iran-Israel war, now in its 11th day. Israel bombed missile bases and six Iranian airports while US President Trump claimed bunker buster bombs had destroyed nuclear sites in Fordo, Isfahan and Natanz.

Also Read | Israel stock market at 52-week high despite attack on exchange

"The fighters of Islam will inflict serious, unpredictable consequences on you with powerful and targeted (military) operations," AFP quoted Iranian armed forces spokesman Ebrahim Zolfaghari as saying.

 
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and United States news. Follow all the latest updates on Israel Iran Conflict here on Livemint.
Business NewsNewsUs NewsAfter bombing Iran, Donald Trump now accused of lying to American people, ‘We cannot allow history to repeat itself’
Read Next Story