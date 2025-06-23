After bombing Iran, Donald Trump now accused of lying to American people, ‘We cannot allow history to repeat itself’

After US President Donald Trump ordered a bombing on Iran’s nuclear sites, many lawmakers criticised the White House. But, Senator Bernie Sanders raised a deeper concern. While pointing out that the action had been taken without Congress’ approval, he said the US government was lying to the public to justify the attack.

Sanders pointed out how, in the 1960s, lies led to the Vietnam War, killing over 58,000 Americans and millions of Vietnamese. He also mentioned how, in 2003, the US invaded Iraq based on false claims that Iraq had weapons of mass destruction.

That war killed thousands of Americans, injured many more, and cost trillions of dollars. Yet, no such weapons were found, Sanders added.

"The American people are being lied to again today. We cannot allow history to repeat itself. The U.S. faces enormous problem here at home, which we must address. We cannot allow ourselves to be dragged into another Middle East war based on lies," Sanders said in his official statement.

Earlier, during his “Fight Oligarchy” conference, Bernie Sanders received the update about Trump confirming the US attack. After he read out the US president’s confirmation, people started booing and shouting, “No more war!”

“It is so grossly unconstitutional. All of you know that the only entity that can take this country to war is the US Congress. The president does not have the right!” Sanders exclaimed.

President Donald Trump, while claiming the damage was “monumental” on Iran, hinted at regime change. However, according to CNN, experts say the true impact on Iran’s nuclear plans and the wider effects of Trump’s actions remain unclear despite his strong words and show of victory.

Iran’s reaction On June 23, Iran warned it would strike back strongly after the US attacked its nuclear sites during the ongoing Iran-Israel war, now in its 11th day. Israel bombed missile bases and six Iranian airports while US President Trump claimed bunker buster bombs had destroyed nuclear sites in Fordo, Isfahan and Natanz.

