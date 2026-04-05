After Bondi exit, Trump weighs major Cabinet shake up; who are on the chopping block?

Donald Trump is considering a broader cabinet shake-up after removing Pam Bondi earlier this week. This comes amid growing frustration within the White House over political fallout from the war with Iran.

Sources close to Reuters say a reshuffle could help reset the administration during a difficult period.The five-week conflict has pushed up gas prices and has also hurt Trump’s approval ratings. This is concerning for the Republican Party as it may directly impact November midterm elections.

Some allies said his televised address on Wednesday - speech aimed to project control and confidence about the war - fell flat.

A senior White House official said the speech aimed to project control and confidence about the war. "A shake-up to show action is not a bad thing, is it?" another White House official said. And the reactions calls for changes in messaging or personnel.

Trump in recent weeks has alredy removed Pam Bondi and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem from his cabinet.

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Who are likely to be removed? Sources close to Reuters said Tulsi Gabbard, Trump's director of national intelligence, and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick are among those potentially on the chopping block.

Trump has in recent months expressed displeasure with Gabbard, said one senior White House official. Another source claimed he has even asked allies about their thoughts on potential replacements for his intelligence chief.

Gabbard, a longtime critic of U.S. military interventions abroad, upset the White House as early as last June, when she released a video criticizing "political elite warmongers" in the lead-up to Trump's first military action against Iran.

Some high-profile Trump allies, meanwhile, are privately pushing for the removal of Lutnick, who has faced renewed scrutiny for his relationship with late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

However, White House spokesman Davis Ingle said Trump maintained "total confidence" in Gabbard and Lutnick.

"The President has assembled the most talented and impactful Cabinet ever, and they have collectively delivered historic victories on behalf of the American people, from Director Gabbard's role in ending the Maduro narcoterror regime to Secretary Lutnick's role securing major trade and investment deals," Ingle wrote in an email when asked for comment.