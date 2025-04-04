After Columbia, Trump now threats to freeze $510 million in grants to Brown University over pro-Palestinian protests

The Trump administration plans to freeze $510 million in grants to Brown University over alleged antisemitism on campus, a US official told Reuters on condition of anonymity. The move makes Brown the latest university targeted by Trump on this issue. Last month, the Education Department warned 60 institutions, including Brown, of possible enforcement actions.

What Brown University said? Brown said it has not received formal notification.

Brown Provost Frank Doyle said in an email that the school couldn’t substantiate the information but was aware of “troubling rumors” about federal action against its funding. The potential freeze follows similar moves by the US government against Columbia, Harvard and Princeton, Brown’s Ivy League peers.

"We are closely monitoring notifications related to grants, but have nothing more we can share as of now," he added.

Brown is particularly vulnerable to any funding disruption because its finances are already strained. The school has dipped into its endowment as increases in financial aid and staff salaries pressure its budget, an approach it has said is unsustainable. Brown operates a medical school and school of public health that draws federal research grants.

Why Trump is threatening to freeze university grants? Trump has threatened to slash federal funding for universities over allegations of antisemitism during pro-Palestinian campus protests against US ally Israel's devastating military assault on Gaza, which has caused a humanitarian crisis in the enclave and followed a deadly October 2023 attack by Islamist group Hamas.

Trump has called the protesters antisemitic, and has labeled them as sympathetic to Hamas militants and as foreign policy threats.

Protesters, including some Jewish groups, say the Trump administration wrongly conflates their criticism of Israel's actions in Gaza and advocacy for Palestinian rights with antisemitism and support for Hamas.

Princeton University said on Tuesday the U.S. government froze several dozen research grants to the school. The Trump administration is also reviewing $9 billion in federal contracts and grants awarded to Harvard University. Advertisement

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents have detained some foreign student protesters in recent weeks and are working to deport them. Human rights advocates and academic experts have condemned the moves as an assault on free speech and academic freedom.

Trump canceled $400 million funding to Columbia last month In March, the Trump administration canceled $400 million in funding for Columbia and threatened $9 billion in grants and contracts at Harvard. Princeton said earlier this week that dozens of research grants were suspended.