After Donald Trump, Bill Clinton's message found in Jeffrey Epstein’s birthday album: Report

After US President Donald Trump, former President Bill Clinton's name has emerged in connection with teh 2003 Jeffrey Epstein’s birthday album. The latest Wall Street Journal (WSJ) cited sources as saying that Epstein’s former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell was keen for Bill Clinton and other boldface names to submit letters for the special gift.

In the end, she was successful, the report added.

The birthday album—assembled before Epstein was first arrested in 2006—included a page with a single paragraph in Clinton’s message that read: "It’s reassuring isn’t it, to have lasted as long, across all the years of learning and knowing, adventures and [illegible word], and also to have your childlike curiosity, the drive to make a difference and the solace of friends."

The WSJ report further claimed that Bill Clinton was among around five dozen people who ended up with letters in the 2003 book. They included Donald Trump, Wall Street billionaire Leon Black, fashion designer Vera Wang and media owner Mort Zuckerman.

The latest claim were made days after the Wall Street Journa's eport on Trump's ‘bawdy’ birthday greeting to Epstein caused flutters in American politics. According to the Journal, the Trump letter was "bawdy".

It reportedly contained the outline of a naked woman, apparently drawn with a marker, and had the future president's signature "Donald" mimicking pubic hair. It ends with "Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret," the WSJ claimed.

Trump called the letter "fake" and reacted in a series of furious social media posts, saying "it's not my language. It's not my words." "I never wrote a picture in my life. I don't draw pictures of women," he said.

The media outlet now claims that the professionally bound birthday book had multiple volumes and included a table of contents that listed the contributions, organised into groups.

While many letter writers weren’t famous, some categories had notable people. Clinton and Trump were listed under the “Friends” group, along with about 20 other associates such as Black, Zuckerman, former Victoria’s Secret leader Leslie Wexner, attorney Alan Dershowitz, and the late Jean-Luc Brunel, who ran a modeling agency.

A “Business” group included the late Alan “Ace” Greenberg and the late James “Jimmy” Cayne. Both men worked at Bear Stearns when Epstein was at the investment bank in the 1970s.