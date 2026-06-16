After historic White House fight night, UFC boss Dana White says: 'It will never happen again'

The Ultimate Fighting Championship's unprecedented event at the White House may have delivered championship victories, strong business numbers and a star-studded atmosphere, but UFC CEO Dana White says the promotion has no plans to repeat it.

Speaking after the event known as Freedom 250, White described the occasion as a unique moment in the organisation's history while making it clear that it would remain a one-time experience, AP reported.

"It was an amazing, experience, this was a one-of-one," White said.

"It will never happen again."

A Night Of Fights At The White House The event was held on the South Lawn of the White House and was positioned as part of celebrations surrounding the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence and US President Donald Trump's 80th birthday.

According to White, the event exceeded expectations across multiple business metrics, including merchandise sales and streaming subscriptions.

At a post-event news conference that extended into the early hours of Monday, White highlighted the commercial success of the card and said the UFC had surpassed its internal targets.

Fighters Get Rare Access To White House Beyond the fights themselves, the setting became one of the evening's biggest talking points.

Fighters on the all-male card were given access to areas of the White House including the West Wing, the Oval Office, the Roosevelt Room and the Cabinet Room. Victorious fighters also had an opportunity to meet President Trump.

Justin Gaethje, who captured the UFC lightweight title in the main event, said he viewed the copy of the Declaration of Independence displayed in the Oval Office before making the walk to the octagon.

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"Usually, I kind of blank out when it comes to getting ready to walk to the cage," Gaethje said. "It was pretty crazy, looking at the Declaration of Independence. The original one. Their language was different. I'm not smart enough to read that."

Gaethje defeated Spanish-Georgian fighter Ilia Topuria to claim the championship and later celebrated by performing a backflip from the cage. He also earned $825,000 in bonus payments after receiving both "Performance of the Night" and "Fight of the Night" honours.

Trump Stays Ringside Throughout Event President Trump remained in attendance for the entirety of the seven-fight card and was frequently shown interacting with winning fighters after their bouts.

Following the event, Trump described the evening as "PERFECT!" in a post on Truth Social.

The card also featured tributes to first responders, active military personnel and other guests recognised by the White House. Alongside Gaethje, Ciryl Gane also emerged as a champion during the event.

A Few Controversies Amid Celebrations While organisers hailed the event as a success, there were some incidents involving fighters.

UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland was escorted out of an Ellipse watch party by police officers. Separately, heavyweight Josh Hokit drew attention after making comments based on a right-wing conspiracy theory involving former first lady Michelle Obama.

Despite concerns raised before the event about its political symbolism, White argued that the focus remained on sport and national celebration.

"Hopefully tonight created some unity," White said as he put on his hyperbolic promoter's hat. "Even for the people that thought this was going to be some big political statement or something, this wasn't. This was Americans, all Americans celebrating the birthday. For people who tuned in for the first time, because it was at the White House, hopefully they liked the sport. They liked some of the guys' stories."

Why UFC Won't Return To The White House Despite the event's success, White said the logistical and financial challenges make a repeat highly unlikely.

Organising an outdoor event at a federal landmark involved significant planning, including concerns over weather, construction of the fighting cage and staging infrastructure. UFC said it covered the event's reported $60 million cost.

The UFC chief compared the White House card to other expensive special events that the company has no plans to revisit.

"I can't afford it," White said. "I'll never do the Sphere again and we'll never do this again."

Focus Shifts Back To Las Vegas With Freedom 250 now complete, the UFC's attention turns back to its traditional venues.

International Fight Week is approaching, and UFC 329 is expected to feature the return of Conor McGregor after a five-year absence from competition.

Unlike the White House spectacle, that event will take place in familiar surroundings in Las Vegas, a city that has long served as the promotion's home base.