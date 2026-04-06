After ICE detention, 5‑year‑old Liam Conejo Ramos suffers trauma and sees a psychologist, parents say

Nearly two months after five-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos was detained by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Minnesota, he is now reportedly worried about getting detained again.
Speaking with CBS News, Liam's parents said their son is deeply scarred by his experiences in ICE detention.
Liam was taken into custody along with his father, while he was wearing a blue bunny hat and his school backpack, a moment which was captured by photos and videos, and reignited Washington's polarising debate over immigration enforcement.
Earlier in January this year, a five-year-old Liam was taken into custody, a move that sparked global outrage over US President Donald Trump and his administration's stance on immigration.
Liam and his father, who spent nearly two weeks in an ICE holding facility in Texas, were released after a sharply critical ruling from a federal judge, who noted that their detention stemmed from a poorly conceived and incompetently executed government effort to meet daily deportation quotas, apparently even at the cost of traumatising children.
According to an AP report, an immigration judge denied the asylum claim of the five-year-old's family and ordered them deported to Ecuador, their family lawyer said.
Despite being released, Liam's family still faces serious legal uncertainty and risks being detained again and ultimately deported. The federal government continues to pursue its deportation. Recently, officials terminated their asylum case and are appealing the court order that led to Liam and his father’s release from ICE custody.
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS), in a statement, said that Liam's family had been ordered deported by an immigration judge after receiving “full due process.” The federal agency said that it has also encouraged parents in similar situations to voluntarily leave the country with their children.
Following their release from the detention centre, Adrián Conejo Arias, Liam's father, said that his son now regularly sees a psychologist. Speaking with CBS on 5 April, he said, “As parents, it worries us a lot that he's no longer as he was before, and we're worried this could last a long time. It does worry us that this will not heal quickly.”
Erika Ramos, Liam's mother, said that he has been exhibiting signs of psychological trauma, which include hypervigilance and isolation. She said, “My boy is very different.”
Liam's mother also noted that the five-year-old is prone to acting out. Recalling how her son was before his detention, Erika said he was once a happy, playful kid who now doesn't want to attend certain classes or play with other children.
When asked what scares him most, Liam answered, “la inmigración,” a term Spanish speakers use to refer to federal immigration authorities.
Liam's family is not the only one that has borne the brunt of the Trump administration's hard stance on immigration and the subsequent crackdown. Last month, California Democrats slammed ICE for using excessive force while detaining a woman, who appeared distressed in the video that was circulated online.
The incident was reported on 22 March, following which Democratic leaders slammed the agency and added that such incidents could further deepen fear among immigrants. The Democratic leaders also called for accountability and clarity from the federal authorities.
Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.<br><br> Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.<br><br> At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.<br><br> She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.<br><br> Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.