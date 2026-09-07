After Lake Ontario, Gulf of Mexico, Trump proposes to rename New Mexico to ‘New America’ amid rechristening push

After announcing plans to rename Lake Ontario as “Lake America” and the Gulf of Mexico as the “Gulf of America”, US President Donald Trump on Sunday (local time) floated yet another name change, this time suggesting that New Mexico be renamed “New America”.

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In a Truth Social post, Trump shared an artificial intelligence (AI)-generated video in which he can be seen replacing ‘Mexico’ with ‘America’ on a signboard, followed by him grooving. He wrote, "Many people suggested changing the name of New Mexico, one of the great vote-cheating states of all time, to NEW AMERICA. So much more prestigious and beautiful for the people of that potentially incredible State. Wow, I Love It!"

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Trump's renaming spree The proposed renaming of New Mexico comes amid the Trump administration’s broader push to rechristen places and landmarks across the United States, including those shared with or bordering neighbouring countries.

In January 2025, before formally being sworn in as the 47th US President, he announced plans to rename the 'Gulf of Mexico' as the 'Gulf of America.' Addressing reporters at the time, he said, "We’re going to be changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, which has a beautiful ring that covers a lot of territory. The Gulf of America. What a beautiful name."

He also floated the idea of turning Canada into the 51st US state and slammed Americans' spending on Canadian goods and military support for Ottawa, stating that Washington derives no benefits from doing so, and called the border between the two countries an "artificially drawn line."

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While Ottawa refused to agree to merge with the US, in August this year, after trade talks between Washington and Ottawa fell apart, the US President renamed Lake Ontario as Lake America, a move that did not sit well with Canadian leaders.

After Trump signed an executive order to rename 'Lake Ontario', Ontario Premier Doug Ford unveiled a massive billboard-sized message that read, "Lake Ontario, now and always."

Trump admin's renaming spree in the US The renaming spree has also continued within Washington. Since 2025, the Trump administration has proposed renaming several landmarks and institutions, including the Kennedy Center, which was established in honour of former US President John F Kennedy. While the administration has succeeded in renaming some institutions and landmarks, it is facing lawsuits over others, including a lawsuit against adding Trump’s name to the Kennedy Center building. A US judge has denied the Trump administration’s plan to add the President’s name to the Kennedy Center, despite the Trump-appointed board voting in favour of it. However, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and officials in the Department of Justice (DOJ) have threatened that the landmark institution could face demolition otherwise.

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Here’s what the Trump administration has renamed or proposed to rename so far: 1. John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts as the Trump-Kennedy Center

2. New York City’s Penn Station and Washington’s Dulles Airport in his honour

3. Palm Beach International Airport as President Donald J Trump International Airport

4. The US Institute of Peace has now been renamed the Donald J. Trump US Institute of Peace

5. Navy warships renamed to Trump-class battleships

6. USS Doris Miller to be renamed USS Donald Trump

Also Read | Here's a list of assets named after Donald Trump

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.