After Pickaxe spat, Trump-Netanyahu talks center on Iran nuclear threat; WH calls meeting ‘positive and productive’

US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held meeting at the White House on Tuesday (July 28), with discussions centered on preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, regional security and coordination between the two allies.

The nearly 90-minute Oval Office meeting, which was closed to the press, marked the first face-to-face talks between the two leaders since the United States and Israel launched joint military operations against Iran earlier this year.

White House calls meeting 'positive and productive' White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt described the Oval Office meeting as "positive and productive."

The meeting included senior officials from both governments.

On the US side, those present included Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, special envoy Steve Witkoff and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles.

Netanyahu praises talks with Trump In a video posted on Instagram after the meeting, Netanyahu described his discussions with Trump as "excellent."

"It was a conversation with full partnership, with mutual support, with an understanding of the common goal of ensuring that Iran does not have nuclear weapons, and other goals as well," Netanyahu said.

He added that it was "one of the best conversations I've had with the President of the United States, our friend Donald Trump."

According to Netanyahu, the discussions provided an opportunity for both governments “to exchange ideas and coordinate arrangements that are important for the security and future of the State of Israel.”

Trump pushes back on Netanyahu's comments on Pickaxe Mountain Ahead of the White House meeting, Trump publicly criticized Netanyahu for raising concerns about Iran's heavily fortified Pickaxe Mountain nuclear facility before discussing the issue privately.

Speaking to Fox News, Trump said he was fully aware of developments at the site.

"I know exactly what's going on at Pickaxe. It's not a big problem," Trump said.

He added that the United States had already significantly damaged Iran's nuclear infrastructure.

"We took out their nuclear site, and we'll have to take out Pickaxe if we don't make a deal," Trump warned, referring to ongoing diplomatic efforts with Tehran.

Trump also appeared irritated that Netanyahu had publicly commented on the facility before meeting him.

"Why don't you just tell it to me? Why do you have to announce to the world?" Trump said.

Iran remains central focus The meeting came as Washington continues diplomatic efforts aimed at reaching a new agreement with Tehran while warning that military action remains an option if negotiations fail.

Political pressures at home The White House meeting also took place against a backdrop of mounting political challenges for both leaders.

Netanyahu faces a difficult reelection campaign in Israel amid criticism over his handling of security issues and reports of strains in his relationship with Trump.

Meanwhile, Trump is under pressure domestically to bring an end to the conflict in the Middle East, which has contributed to economic uncertainty and higher energy prices ahead of the US midterm elections later this year.

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