After stunning election defeat, Flávio Bolsonaro flees to US, Brazil's President Lula da Silva calls it ‘shameful’

Flávio Bolsonaro, the Brazilian senator and son of former President Jair Bolsonaro, who lost the country’s presidential election battle on Sunday, has fled to the US. Local media in Miami reported that Bolsonaro arrived in Florida on Tuesday, adding that he was greeted by his brother Eduardo Bolsonaro has lived in the US since last year after moving there to lobby President Donald Trump.

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45-year-old Flávio, like his father in 2022, has not conceded defeat in the presidential election to incumbent President Lula, who secured a historic fourth term with 51.8% of the vote. While Bolsonaro initially called for the election to be annulled citing a Supreme Court decision that extended voting hours, Valdemar Costa Neto, the president of his Liberal Party, issued a statement that the party acknowledges the results of the runoff.

US shelters Bolsonaro Bolsonaro had not been seen in public since the election results, and a senior State Department official said earlier Tuesday that the US would grant visas to him and his family.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Did Flávio Bolsonaro leave Brazil for the US after losing the election? ⌵ Reports said the Brazilian senator travelled to the United States after his defeat, with local media reporting that he arrived in Florida. However, other reports said his precise whereabouts and how he travelled remained unclear. 2 Why was Flávio Bolsonaro ordered to surrender his passports? ⌵ Brazil’s Supreme Court ordered him to surrender his passports as part of a money-laundering investigation. He missed the deadline; Bolsonaro denies wrongdoing in the case. 3 Has Flávio Bolsonaro conceded defeat to Lula? ⌵ No. Flávio had not formally conceded the election result and initially called for it to be annulled, citing alleged irregularities. His Liberal Party later acknowledged Lula’s victory. 4 What did Lula say about Flávio Bolsonaro reportedly leaving Brazil? ⌵ Lula called the reported departure “shameful,” saying that someone who sneaks out of their country must have something to hide. 5 Did Flávio Bolsonaro’s father also go to the US after an election defeat? ⌵ Yes. Jair Bolsonaro travelled to the US after losing the 2022 election and later returned to Brazil. The reports note the parallel but say the two cases involve different legal circumstances.

The younger Bolsonaro, who is facing multiple criminal investigations in Brazil, was ordered to surrender his passports to the Federal Police by Tuesday, but he has failed to do so.

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Bolsonaro's campaign manager Rogerio Marinho expressed shock over reports that the defeated candidate had fled Brazil.

"We still don't have any news about his whereabouts," he told reporters Tuesday in Brasilia.

"I received a text message from him this morning, where he said he would let some time pass today and then would talk with us, and that was it," Marinho said.

"That was the only communication we had."

Jair Bolsonaro fled to US after 2022 defeat In 2022, his father Jair too had fled to the US to avoid arrest after his supporters allegedly attempted a coup following the election defeat. However, he returned to Brazil months later and was subsequently barred from holding public office for eight years for spreading false claims about Brazil’s electronic voting system ahead of the election. Jair is currently serving a 27-year sentence for plotting a coup. Flávio campaigned on a pledge to liberate his father.

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What Lula said Bolsonaro, who had the backing of US President Donald Trump, had been under investigation for corruption, money laundering and tax evasion in Brazil and had been ordered to surrender his passport.

Responding to reports of Bolsonaro fleeing the country, President Lula termed it a "shameful" act.

"A person who sneaks out of their country must have something to hide. The act of leaving Brazil is shameful," he said.

About the Author Bobins Vayalil Abraham Bobins loves telling the human side of all stories, from the intersection of geopolitics, international relations, and conflicts around the world. In ...Read More ✕ Bobins Vayalil Abraham Bobins loves telling the human side of all stories, from the intersection of geopolitics, international relations, and conflicts around the world. In his nearly one-and-a-half-decade career as a journalist, Bobins has covered South Asia, the Middle East, and North America, from elections to mass protests and conflicts.

Bobins has also done extensive reporting on environmental issues, climate change, and sustainability, focusing on solutions and people working to make the planet a better place to live.

In 2018, Bobins was awarded by Times Internet for the impact of his story on Delhi tree cuttings. Bobins also loves telling the stories of Indian startups and the journey of their founders.

Total Years of Experience: 14

Years of experience at LM: Bobins has been a part of Live Mint since February 2026

Interests: When he is not tracking conflicts, Bobins loves to cook, travel across India, click photos, and watch documentaries on history. Past Experience: Before joining Live Mint, Bobins worked with The Indian Express, where he led the Global Breaking News coverage, Indiatimes, where he led the news team, covering everything trending, ANI, where the focus of his coverage was South Asia, and NBS News.

Current Role: Bobins is currently working as an Assistant Editor at Live Mint.