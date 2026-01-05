After Venezuela, is Greenland next? PM asserts ‘not for sale’, Denmark joins defence as Katie Miller's post goes viral

The Premier of Greenland, Jens-Frederik Nielsen, dismissed US threats of annexing the country and said the image posted on X by Katie Miller, depicting Greenland wrapped in an American flag, “changes nothing whatsoever.”

US threats Katie Miller, wife of US President Donald Trump's deputy chief of staff, Stephen Miller, sparked a controversy on Sunday, 4 January, by sharing an image of an American flag covering Greenland. She captioned the photo with the word “SOON.”

Miller's post came a day after the US launched a “large-scale” attack on Venezuela and captured the country's President Nicolás Maduro on Saturday.

Earlier on Sunday, Trump said in an interview with The Atlantic that Greenland could be subject to future US intervention. "We do need Greenland, absolutely," Trump had said. "We need it for defense," the president was quoted.

‘Our country is not for sale’ Nielsen, in a statement shared by Greenland activist Orla Joelsen, on Sunday, referred to Miller's post and said, “Let me state this calmly and clearly from the outset: there is neither reason for panic nor for concern.”

“The image shared by Katie Miller, depicting Greenland wrapped in an American flag, changes nothing whatsoever. Our country is not for sale, and our future is not decided by social media posts.”

He called the image “disrespectful,” adding that, “Relations between nations and peoples are built on mutual respect and international law — not on symbolic gestures that disregard our status and our rights.”

Assuring that “there is no reason for panic”, Nielsen said, “We are a democratic society with self-government, free elections, and strong institutions. Our position is firmly grounded in international law and in internationally recognized agreements. This is not in question.”

“Naalakkersuisut (Government of Greenland) continues its work calmly and responsibly. We engage in dialogue, safeguard our interests, and uphold the international rules that also bind our partners,” he added.

‘Loyal friend of US’ Nielsen described Greenland as a "loyal friend of the United States." He said, “We have stood shoulder to shoulder in difficult times. We have taken responsibility for security in the North Atlantic — and not least for North America. That is what true friends do.”

He reiterated that threats, pressure, and talk of annexation have no place between friends. “That is not how one speaks to a people who have repeatedly demonstrated responsibility, stability, and loyalty,” he said, as per Orla Joelsen's post on X.

Nielsen reportedly added, "When the President of the United States speaks of “needing Greenland” and links us to Venezuela and military intervention, it is not only wrong. It is disrespectful.”

“Our country is not an object in great-power rhetoric. We are a people. A country. A democracy. That must be respected — especially by close and loyal friends.”

‘We are open to dialogue’ Nielsen said Greenland is “open to conversations” with the US, but they must take place through the proper channels and in full respect of international law.

“And the proper channels are not random and disrespectful posts on social media,” he said. “Greenland is our home and our territory. And it will remain so,” he concluded.

Denmark defends: ‘Stop the threats’ Greenland has been under Danish control since the early 18th century, but was granted home rule in 1979.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said in a statement Sunday that the US has "no right to annex" territories of Denmark and told the US to "stop the threats" about taking over Greenland.

Jesper Møller Sørensen, Denmark's ambassador to the US, responded to Miller's post, saying “we expect full respect for the territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Denmark.”

"Just a friendly reminder about the US and the Kingdom of Denmark: We are close allies and should continue to work together as such," he said.

He added, “US security is also Greenland’s and Denmark’s security. Greenland is already part of NATO. The Kingdom of Denmark and the United States work together to ensure security in the Arctic.”

“The Kingdom of Denmark has significantly boosted its Arctic security efforts - in 2025 alone, we committed USD 13,7 bn that can be used in the Arctic and North Atlantic. Because we take our joint security seriously,” he said.