A group of trespassers entered the Indian Consulate in Seattle on Friday, which compelled authorities to take action against the intruders.

In a post on X, the official handle of the Consulate General of India, Seattle wrote,

"Today, the Consulate was forced to deal with a law and order situation arising from the unauthorized entry by certain individuals into the Consulate premises after office hours.

Despite repeated requests, these individuals refused to leave the Consulate premises and engaged in aggressive and threatening behaviour with the Consulate staff.