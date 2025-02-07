’Aggressive’ individuals barge into Indian Consulate in Seattle, authorities step in

Trespassers entered the Indian Consulate in Seattle on Friday, leading to intervention by local authorities after the individuals refused to leave and exhibited aggressive behavior towards staff.

Indian Consulate in Seattle attacked by trespassers.

A group of trespassers entered the Indian Consulate in Seattle on Friday, which compelled authorities to take action against the intruders.

In a post on X, the official handle of the Consulate General of India, Seattle wrote,

"Today, the Consulate was forced to deal with a law and order situation arising from the unauthorized entry by certain individuals into the Consulate premises after office hours.

Despite repeated requests, these individuals refused to leave the Consulate premises and engaged in aggressive and threatening behaviour with the Consulate staff.

We were compelled to call in relevant local authorities to deal with the situation. Further action is being initiated against the trespassers."

