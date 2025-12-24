Ahead of Christmas, over 80,000 shrimp bags recalled in 17 US states — Check reason, affected brands and areas

The Christmas cheer for seafood lovers in the US could be dampened this year, with over 80,000 bags of shrimp being recalled over radioactivity concerns.

In a notice issued on December 19, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) shared an update from Direct Source Seafood LLC, announcing the recall of bags of raw, frozen shrimp imported by the company from Indonesia.

The recall, which was announced last week on Friday, could affect Christmas menus in as many 17 states across the US.

What is the contamination? Direct Source Seafood LLC said that it believed that shrimps had been prepared, packed, or held under unsanitary conditions, and "may have" been contaminated with cesium-137.

A man-made radioisotope of cesium, traces of Cs-137 can be present the environment at background levels, and can also be found in higher levels in water and food produced in areas with environmental contamination.

What are the risks associated with cesium contamination?

Direct Source Seafood said that repeated low dose exposure over the long term through contaminated food and water can lead to an elevated risk of cancer.

Which shrimp brands are affected? The recalled shrimps will affect two brands, Market 32 and Waterfront Bistro.

1-lb bags of Market 32 frozen shrimps have been recalled for dates of sale 11 July 2025 onwards in six states.

In addition, Waterfront Bistro 2-lb bags have been recalled for dates of sale 30 June 2025 onwards, and the recall is in effect in 11 states.

For Market 32 shrimps, the affected retailer is Price Chopper, while for Waterfront Bistro, several retailers are affected, including Jewel-Osco, Albertsons, Safeway, and Lucky Store.

Which states are affected? Price Chopper stores across Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Pennsylvania, and Vermont selling Market 32 shrimps will be hit by the recall.

Meanwhile, retailers across Colorado, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Montana, North Dakota, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, and Wyoming selling Waterfront Bistro shrimp bags will be hit.

Has anyone fallen ill? No illnesses have been reported to date, said Direct Source Seafood LLC, urging people who purchased the affected shrimp to avoid consumption and dispose of it.

Customers can also return their purchases to the store they bought from and receive a full refund.