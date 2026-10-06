Ahead of US midterms, Trump signs executive order to expand access to tax-exempt diesel: What we know

US President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) signed an executive order to broaden access to tax-exempt diesel, after announcing the move at a rally in Nebraska.

Trump said the directive would eliminate the requirement restricting tax-free diesel to off-road use, allowing wider purchases of red-dyed diesel, Reuters reported.

What is red-dyed diesel? According to a Reuters report, red-dyed diesel is a type of diesel fuel that is not subject to taxes imposed on fuel used on highways. It is usually used to power vehicles and machinery that operate away from public roads, including farm and construction equipment. Since it is meant for off-road purposes, the fuel is generally exempt from taxes levied on diesel used for highway transportation.

Chemically, it is largely the same as regular on-road diesel. The red colouring is added to identify the fuel as tax-exempt. Under normal rules, using it in vehicles driven on public roads is illegal and can attract substantial penalties because the applicable highway fuel taxes have not been paid.

Trump signs executive order ahead of midterms: What we know Talking about the waiver, Trump said, "We are not going to need it long, I hope." The announcement comes roughly a month before the US midterm elections, scheduled to take place on 3 November.

According to the executive order released by the White House, the Treasury Secretary, in consultation with the Pentagon chief, has been directed "to defer payment of the federal excise tax imposed for on-road use of dyed diesel fuel for the remainder of the year without interest or penalties, and to explore pathways to eliminate the obligation to pay the deferred taxes."

Further, the order directs the agriculture secretary to "ensure farmers' access to dyed diesel in high-demand areas" and asks the transportation secretary to coordinate with states, industry leadership, and labour organisations on access to dyed diesel.

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Diesel prices soar in the US Diesel prices, crucial for the transportation of goods, have climbed amid the US and Israel's war with Iran and Russia's war in Ukraine, as both conflicts have resulted in strikes on refineries in the Middle East and Russia.

The report suggests that high diesel prices, which shot up to a record of about $6.50 a gallon last month, are now posing a risk to Trump ahead of the midterms, in which control of Congress is at stake. The US President's Republican Party currently holds a narrow majority in the Senate and House of Representatives.

Rising fuel prices put pressure on Trump According to a Reuters/Ipsos poll completed on Monday, Trump's approval rating remained at a record low of 32%, with the high cost of living among Americans' biggest concerns. Soaring gasoline and diesel prices amid the US war with Iran have added to those cost pressures.