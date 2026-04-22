AI influencer mints money with pro-Trump posts: Check how a broke student created Emily Hart to fool ‘dumb’ MAGA crowd

A 22-year-old medical student from India has revealed how he built an AI-generated Donald Trump fan. She became a viral Instagram AI influencer. He made thousands of dollars in the process. The story has exposed a growing and deeply troubling trend across social media. WIRED gave extensive details about the ‘scam’.

The student, identified only as Sam, was struggling financially. His parents sent some money, but licensing exams drained most of it.

He tried YouTube shorts and selling study notes. Nothing worked well enough. Then he stumbled onto an idea that changed everything.

Emily Hart Sam decided to create an AI-generated woman and sell content online. He used Google's Gemini AI tool to build her. His early attempts with generic attractive images went nowhere. He then asked Gemini for advice on standing out. The AI chatbot reportedly pointed him toward a surprising direction.

“If you create a generic ‘hot girl,’ you’re competing with a million other models,” WIRED quoted Google Gemini as telling Sam.

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“The conservative audience (especially older men in the US) often has higher disposable income and is more loyal,” it added.

The AI tool suggested targeting the Republican MAGA and conservative niche specifically. It described conservative American men as loyal and financially generous. Sam followed the advice without hesitation.

He created Emily Hart, a fictional registered nurse. She was designed to resemble actress Jennifer Lawrence. Her Instagram showed her ice fishing, shooting rifles and drinking beer.

Her captions were aggressively political and pro-Trump. She posted anti-immigration, anti-abortion and pro-Christian content daily. Sam wrote every single caption himself. He had never lived in America, but he studied MAGA culture carefully.

Emily Hart Goes Viral The results shocked even Sam himself. Individual Reels were getting millions of views. Within a month, Emily had over 10,000 followers. Many of them subscribed to her content on Fanvue, an OnlyFans competitor.

Sam was spending under an hour daily managing everything. He was earning several thousand dollars every month. He also sold MAGA-themed T-shirts through the account.

For a medical student in India, the money was extraordinary. Most professional jobs in India could not match those earnings. Sam described it as the easiest money he had ever made online.

Why It Worked Researchers say AI has made fake profiles far more believable than before. Young conservative women are genuinely rare in the MAGA (Make America Great Again) movement. That rarity makes them far more attention-grabbing on social media.

“AI has made them more believable, and there has perhaps been an amplification of it,” WIRED quoted Valerie Wirtschafter, a fellow at the Brookings Institution, as saying.

Algorithms also heavily reward controversial and polarising content. Even liberal users who visited the page to leave angry comments helped.

Their engagement pushed Emily's content further into viral territory. Sam called the whole strategy "rage bait" and said it was a win either way.

“Democrats know that it’s AI slop, so they don’t engage as much. The MAGA crowd is made up of dumb people—like, super dumb people. And they fall for it,” Sam told WIREd.

He also tried creating a liberal version of Emily. It failed almost immediately. He claimed liberal users were quicker to identify AI-generated content. They simply did not engage the same way.

The Darker Side Sam eventually used another AI tool to generate explicit images of Emily. He uploaded these to Fanvue and earned thousands more within days.

Fans sent him payments and messages believing Emily was real. Some interactions were deeply uncomfortable and bizarre. But the money kept coming, and Sam kept going.

Experts studying this trend warn that it reflects a serious problem. Many people, even younger digital users, simply do not care if content is real. They engage anyway if the sentiment appeals to them.

Instagram bans Emily Hart Instagram eventually banned Emily's account for fraudulent activity. By then, Sam says he was already planning to stop. He is returning focus to his medical studies.

He says he has no regrets and does not consider it a scam. People were happy with the content, he argues, and he got paid.