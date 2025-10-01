AI meets pediatric cancer: Trump signs order to accelerate research and cure

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (September 30) signed an executive order aimed at expanding the use of artificial intelligence in pediatric cancer research and providing an additional $50 million in competitive research grants to find cures for childhood cancers, according to a White House official.

Building on existing initiatives The executive order expands the National Cancer Institute’s (NCI) Childhood Cancer Data Initiative, a 10-year, $500 million program announced by Trump during his 2019 State of the Union Address. The initiative focuses on gathering and sharing comprehensive data on childhood cancers.

“Pediatric cancer remains the leading cause of chronic disease-related deaths for children in the United States, and its incidence has increased by more than 40% since 1975,” said Michael Kratsios, director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, in a briefing.

AI to accelerate pediatric cancer research Kratsios noted that the data collected through the 2019 initiative now allows researchers to leverage AI to: Improve clinical trials, sharpen diagnoses, fine-tune treatment strategies, unlock potential cures, and strengthen prevention measures.

The initiative initially proposed $50 million in funding over 10 years. With the new executive order, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) will double that investment with an additional $50 million to improve the use of existing data and attract scientific teams through competitive research grants.

Context and challenges The announcement comes amid concerns about AI’s lag in pediatric cancer research compared to adult cancers, largely due to the rarity and diversity of pediatric cancers and ethical issues regarding data protection for young patients.

Global pediatric cancer burden According to the World Health Organization, approximately 400,000 children, from infants to age 19, are diagnosed with cancer worldwide each year. Trump’s executive order aims to harness AI to improve outcomes and accelerate treatments for this vulnerable population.

Budget considerations The funding boost comes in the context of Trump’s 2026 budget proposal, which had suggested cutting the NCI budget by 37%. Those proposed cuts were largely ignored in the House and Senate 2026 budget proposals, which have not yet been finalized.

“This executive order represents a critical step toward leveraging modern technology to tackle one of the most pressing health challenges for children in the United States,” Kratsios added.

(With Reuters inputs)

