AI video of ‘Donald Trump kissing Elon Musk’s feet’ takes over TV screens at US government offices

AI-generated video of US President Donald Trump kissing Elon Musk’s feet took over TV screens at the headquarters of Department of Housing and Urban Development in the United States, reported Washington Post on Monday.

This AI-generated video allegedly showed President Donald Trump and Elon Musk with the text “Long live the real king.”

The TV screens at HUD were apparently hacked by miscreants as they showed an AI-generated video in loop.

The video, appeared to have been created with the help of AI made fun at the power dynamic between Musk and Trump. The department has launched an inquiry in the matter and said that appropriate actin will be taken for all involved in the matter.

Earlier, Elon Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) announced cut in workforce at HUD in an attempt to reduce spending. The move is likely to cost nearly 4,000 jobs in the department, reported The Washington Post citing an internal memo.

Trump Musk video seen as sign of resistance The appearance of the fake video on monitors at HUD headquarters has been seen as a “sign of resistance”, an HUD employee told NBC News adding that the mischieve has brought a lot of joy among employees.

“Everyone is talking and laughing about it,” NBC News quoted an employee. The video has been shared widely on social media.

Elon Musk's DOGE iniatives gain Elon Musk was one of the key supporters of Donald Trump during US presidential election campaigns last year. Within a month after Donald Trump's takeover as US President, Elon Musk's DOGE gained access to personal information of Americans through at least federal agencies.

