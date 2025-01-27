Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s recent order to pause foreign aid is expected to halt funding for the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), potentially disrupting life-saving treatments for millions of people around the world. According to CBS News which cited two sources familiar with the situation, the stoppage could lead to delays in the delivery of anti-retroviral medications (ARVs), which are essential for HIV treatment.

While it remains uncertain whether local stockpiles of ARVs can make up for the disruption, the delay has raised concerns among public health advocates about the continuity of care for the millions relying on the program. CBS News has learned that PEPFAR has provided ARVs to over 20 million people across 55 countries, and the potential pause could endanger this critical support.

Potential pause and growing concerns Sources say, as per the news report, that while funding could be restored following a 90-day review, advocates are worried about the future of PEPFAR.

Recently, reports surfaced indicating that some organisations receiving US aid had performed abortions, which directly violates US law, the news report stated.

PEPFAR’s global impact The PEPFAR program, established during President George W. Bush’s administration, is credited with saving millions of lives globally. According to the House Foreign Affairs Committee, the program has provided billions of dollars to combat HIV/AIDS, helping to stem the tide of the global epidemic.

Trump’s criticism of US foreign aid spending On Saturday, President Donald Trump reiterated his criticism of the US approach to foreign aid. Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump called for other wealthy nations to increase their contributions to global aid efforts, particularly in relation to programs like PEPFAR.

"We're like a one-way street so we want other people to help us and we want other people to join us. We are spending billions and billions and billions of dollars and other countries that are wealthy are spending zero," Trump said, suggesting that the US should not bear the full burden of international humanitarian efforts.

US freezes foreign aid amid policy review The US State Department issued a "stop-work" order on Friday (January 24) for all existing foreign assistance, halting new aid disbursements following an executive order by President Donald Trump to review US foreign policy. The move threatens to cut off billions of dollars in life-saving aid globally, with the US being the largest donor of foreign assistance.

Rubio has, however, approved waivers for emergency food assistance, particularly to aid the ongoing humanitarian efforts in Gaza and Sudan. Despite this, experts warn that stopping essential services like nutrition programs and health care could cause significant harm, especially to vulnerable populations.

Implications for vital programs The aid pause has already affected key programs. A USAID official confirmed that work in Ukraine, including health and educational support, has been halted. Emergency services such as maternal care, childhood vaccinations, and health assistance are among the services at risk of being suspended. Furthermore, the disruption threatens to affect programs in Gaza, Syria, Sudan, and other regions facing humanitarian crises.