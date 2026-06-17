AI-native medical center in Texas — Details on hi-tech hospital for which Michael and Susan Dell donated $750 million

Billionaires Michael and Susan Dell are ‘gifting’ $750 million to the University of Texas at Austin to construct a revolutionary healthcare facility that promises to improve patient care through artificial intelligence.

The upcoming UT Dell Medical Center, slated to open in 2030, will serve as the crown jewel of a new 300-plus-acre advanced research campus, according to an Associated Press (AP) report.

Groundbreaking is expected this fall for what university leaders are proudly dubbing the nation's first “AI-native” hospital—a facility built from the ground up with artificial intelligence woven into its core infrastructure.

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Inside the AI-Native Hospital At hundreds of hospitals nationwide, AI is currently being retrofitted into older systems.

Dr Claudia Lucchinetti, Dean of Dell Medical School and Senior VP for Medical Affairs, told AP that the new UT Dell Medical Center presents a rare opportunity to integrate these technologies natively from day one.

Here is how the high-tech hospital will operate:

Ambient AI Caregivers : AI will act as an “intelligent member of the care team,” Dr Lucchinetti said. By seamlessly taking clinical notes and monitoring the environment in the background, the system frees up doctors and nurses to interact more directly and humanely with patients.

: AI will act as an “intelligent member of the care team,” Dr Lucchinetti said. By seamlessly taking clinical notes and monitoring the environment in the background, the system frees up doctors and nurses to interact more directly and humanely with patients. Predictive Biometrics : The hospital's AI systems will be trained to identify subtle biometric patterns, allowing for the detection of early signs of cancer and other diseases before they are visible to the naked eye, she said.

: The hospital's AI systems will be trained to identify subtle biometric patterns, allowing for the detection of early signs of cancer and other diseases before they are visible to the naked eye, she said. Supercomputing Infrastructure : A portion of the gift will bolster UT's Texas Advanced Computing Center. Using Dell's AI infrastructure, officials told AP that they are currently building the nation's largest academic supercomputer to support the hospital's massive data needs.

: A portion of the gift will bolster UT's Texas Advanced Computing Center. Using Dell's AI infrastructure, officials told AP that they are currently building the nation's largest academic supercomputer to support the hospital's massive data needs. Elite Partnerships : The facility will collaborate closely with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, ensuring patients with complex conditions have direct access to top-tier specialists.

: The facility will collaborate closely with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, ensuring patients with complex conditions have direct access to top-tier specialists. Seamless, Proactive Care: The overarching goal is to transition healthcare from a reactive, fragmented model to a system that predicts patient needs and automatically triggers step-by-step care plans. “We have the technology, the science and the understanding to do better. And what we’ve been missing is the ability to design a system around those capabilities from the start,” Dr Lucchinetti said. "That’s the opportunity that Susan and Michael Dell have catalysed.”

Dells' billion-dollar commitment to Texas For Michael Dell, who famously founded Dell Technologies in 1984 from his UT-Austin freshman dorm room while studying as a pre-med student, the investment is deeply personal.

With his net worth estimated at roughly $170 billion, Dell recognised the pressing need for modernised health infrastructure as the Austin area's population continues to boom.

“I was born in Texas. My wife was born in Texas. This is our home. Building a stronger health system here, more innovation and helping to support the growth and stability of the region [is important],” Michael Dell told AP.

This historic $750 million gift makes the Dells the first donors to give more than $1 billion to the University of Texas system, building on two decades of funding for computer science education, scholarships, and the medical school.

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