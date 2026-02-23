Air India cancels flights to New York, Newark on Feb 24: How to check your flight status

National carrier Air India announced on Monday, February 23, that it cancelled all flights to and from New York and Newark on Tuesday, February 24, due to the blizzard and heavy snowfall.

In a travel advisory issued on Monday, Air India said, “Airport operations at New York and Newark have been affected due to the blizzard, resulting in heavy snowfall.”

“In view of the safety and well-being of our passengers and crew, Air India flights to and from New York and Newark have been cancelled on 24 February,” Air India posted on X.

Advertisement

The airline added, “Our teams on the ground will be extending support and assistance to all of you who are booked to fly with us on this date.”

How to check your flight status? Air India said those seeking more information could connect with the airline officials 24×7 Call Centre at +91 11 69329333, +91 11 69329999.

Flyers can also request to check their flight status on Air India's website: Tap here

Power winter storm A powerful winter storm has hit New York City and hobbled transport networks, threatening to be among its worst on record, with 41 million people across the US East Coast facing blizzard conditions, Bloomberg reported.

Advertisement

It was claimed that New York City may get more than 20 inches (51 centimeters) of snow, with the worst expected overnight Sunday, according to the US National Weather Service.

Anything more than 14.8 inches in 24 hours would rank in the top-10 storms for the city. The most New York got in a day was 27.3 inches on Jan. 23, 2016.

“These are blizzard conditions,” Mayor Zohran Mamdani was quoted by Bloomberg as saying on Sunday, adding that some areas may see as much as 28 inches of snow.

“New York City has not faced a storm of this scale in the last decade. We have activated additional high-water rescue teams should flooding grow dire,” he reportedly said.

Services affected — ‘no one is going into or out’ Mamdani announced that highways, bridges and streets into New York would close at 9 pm on Sunday, with schools staying shut on Monday.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, train and bus services have been crimped by the threat of more than 18-to-20 inches of snow falling from roughly Philadelphia to Maine.

Nearly 9,900 flights into and around the US were cancelled through Tuesday — most of them originating or terminating in New York, Boston and Philadelphia, according to data from FlightAware.

Delta Air Lines Inc. said it expects to suspend operations at New York’s LaGuardia, John F. Kennedy International airports and Boston Logan International Airport into Tuesday.

“No one is going into or out of New York City,” said Frank Pereira, a senior branch forecaster at the Weather Prediction Center. “New Jersey, Long Island, New York City and southern New England will take the brunt of the heaviest snowfall.”

Advertisement

(With inputs from Bloomberg)