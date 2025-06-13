Air India plane crash updates: Birds, dogs too faced the wrath, says SDRF official

A State Disaster Relief Force official stated that the temperature around the Air India plane crash site rose to such levels that it was nearly impossible for even dogs and birds in proximity of the area to escape in time. The official pointed to carcasses of dogs and birds in the vicinity to show the intensity of the crash, according to PTI.

According to fire officials, temperatures rose to 1,000 degrees Celcius in almost no time, and the 1.25 lakh litres of fuel inside the plane had a major role to play in it. As the plane's fuel tank exploded, it created an inferno so big, that the temperature in and around the area rose to unimaginable levels, which made surviving the crash almost an impossible chance. However, there is one person who has made it alive from the ghastly air crash.