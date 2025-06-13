Subscribe

Air India plane crash updates: Birds, dogs too faced the wrath, says SDRF official

A State Disaster Relief official stated that animals and birds in the area got very little time to escape the crash site, and also had to succumb to the aftermaths of the incident.

Shrey Banerjee
Updated13 Jun 2025, 02:43 AM IST
Air India Plane Crash in Ahmedabad: Even dogs and birds could not make it out alive
Air India Plane Crash in Ahmedabad: Even dogs and birds could not make it out alive(PTI)

A State Disaster Relief Force official stated that the temperature around the Air India plane crash site rose to such levels that it was nearly impossible for even dogs and birds in proximity of the area to escape in time. The official pointed to carcasses of dogs and birds in the vicinity to show the intensity of the crash, according to PTI. 

According to fire officials, temperatures rose to 1,000 degrees Celcius in almost no time, and the 1.25 lakh litres of fuel inside the plane had a major role to play in it. As the plane's fuel tank exploded, it created an inferno so big, that the temperature in and around the area rose to unimaginable levels, which made surviving the crash almost an impossible chance. However, there is one person who has made it alive from the ghastly air crash. 

Air India has already confirmed that 241 members on board the aircraft are dead, and there is one British national of Indian origin, Ramesh Vishwaskumar, who is the lone survivor of the crash. The accident also resulted in the death of ex-Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani

