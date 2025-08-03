Air Quality Emergency in multiple US states: Canadian wildfires prompt warnings in Vermont, New York, and more states

A series of Air Quality Alerts remain in effect across several US states due to smoke from Canadian wildfires, significantly increasing fine particulate (PM2.5) concentrations. Health officials warn of unhealthy air conditions, urging residents—especially sensitive groups—to take precautions.

Advertisement

Vermont An Air Quality Health Advisory is in effect until midnight EDT tonight for large portions of northern and central Vermont, including: Counties: Caledonia, Essex, Franklin, Grand Isle, Lamoille, Orleans, Washington, Chittenden

Cities: Burlington, Montpelier, St. Albans, Newport, St. Johnsbury, and more

The AQI is expected to reach Code Red—Unhealthy for Everyone. The Vermont Department of Health advises all residents to limit strenuous outdoor activity. Those with asthma or heart conditions should follow treatment plans and monitor symptoms.

New York An Air Quality Health Advisory for fine particles is in effect until midnight EDT tonight across: Regions: Clinton, Essex, Franklin, and St. Lawrence counties

AQI levels are projected to exceed 100, posing health risks particularly to the elderly, children, and individuals with preexisting respiratory issues. The NYS Department of Health urges sensitive groups to reduce outdoor exertion.

Advertisement

Wisconsin An Air Quality Advisory remains in effect through noon CDT today for the entire state, including: Counties: Brown, Manitowoc, Outagamie, Vilas, Winnebago, and 17 others

Due to recirculating wildfire smoke, AQI readings may range from Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (Orange) to Unhealthy (Red). The Wisconsin DNR advises sensitive individuals to remain indoors, reduce activity, and seek medical advice if symptoms occur.

Michigan An Air Quality Advisory continues for all of southwest Michigan today, with PM2.5 levels reaching Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) recommends:

Avoiding outdoor exercise

Keeping windows closed

Using HEPA or MERV-13 air filters indoors

Residents are also encouraged to limit activities that contribute to pollution, such as outdoor burning. New Hampshire An Air Quality Alert is in effect until 11 PM EDT for: Counties: Coös, Grafton, and Carroll

Advertisement

Air quality is unhealthy for sensitive individuals. Children, seniors, and people with asthma or other respiratory conditions should avoid prolonged outdoor activity.

Maine An Air Quality Alert is active until 11 PM EDT for the Western and Eastern Interior regions.

Particle pollution levels are forecast to hit Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups due to a smoke plume moving in from Canada. The Maine DEP recommends reducing time spent outdoors, especially for vulnerable populations.

Illinois An Air Pollution Action Day is in effect until midnight CDT across the greater Chicago Metropolitan Area.

Residents, particularly those with asthma or heart disease, are urged to:

Stay indoors

Avoid prolonged outdoor exertion

Reduce emissions by minimizing driving and wood burning Precautions for all affected regions: Stay indoors and close windows

Use air filtration systems if available

Limit or avoid outdoor physical activity, especially for children, seniors, and those with chronic health issues

Monitor symptoms such as coughing, wheezing, chest tightness, and fatigue

Follow medical plans and consult a doctor if symptoms worsen