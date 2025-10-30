‘Aircraft emergency’ over engine issue triggers ground stop at New York’s JFK Airport

An ‘aircraft emergency’ on Thursday, October 30, has prompted a ground stop at the John F Kennedy International Airport in New York City (NYC). The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has said that Frontier Airlines Flight 3546 landed safely at New York’s JFK Airport around 12:45 pm after the crew reported an engine issue.
The flight landed shortly after reporting an aircraft emergency involving its engine.
Following this, a ground stop was declared for all departures and arrivals at the JFK airport, prompting fears of delays and cancellation of a number of flights.
An investigation is going on.
The FAA issued an advisory citing severe weather and strong winds as the reason for implementing a Traffic Management Program for incoming flights at JFK International Airport.
An FAA advisory said, “Due to WEATHER / WIND and WEATHER / WIND, there is a Traffic Management Program in effect for traffic arriving John F Kennedy International Airport, New York, NY (JFK). This is causing some arriving flights to be delayed an average of 4 hours and 10 minutes.”
The ground stop comes a day after the FAA delayed flights bound for Newark Liberty International Airport due to air traffic control staffing constraints.
The ground delay remained in effect until 10:59 pm New York time with planes waiting about 40 minutes on average, according to an FAA advisory.
