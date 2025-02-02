Aircraft tug slams into plane at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport; driver critically injured

A worker at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport was critically injured Saturday night when an aircraft tug collided with a plane that had just landed. The impact caused the tug to flip over, pinning the driver underneath.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reported that the incident occurred at approximately 7:35 p.m. local time. Air Wisconsin Flight 6181, a Bombardier CRJ-200, was approaching a gate when it was struck by the tug. Air Wisconsin operates under American Eagle, a subsidiary of American Airlines.

Driver in critical condition Chicago police said, as per a report in CBS News, the tug driver, a 64-year-old man, suffered head and lower body injuries after the vehicle overturned upon impact with the aircraft's wing. Emergency responders transported him to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, where he was stabilised but remains in critical condition.

Passenger safety and airport operations No passengers were injured, according to the Chicago Department of Aviation. Authorities confirmed that all passengers were safely removed from the aircraft and transported by bus to the terminal. The incident did not significantly impact airport operations.

Airline response An American Airlines spokesperson emphasised the company’s commitment to safety.

"Nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and team members, and we are reviewing this incident," the spokesperson said.

United Airlines, which employed the tug operator, also expressed support for the injured worker.

"We are ensuring he receives any necessary support and care," a United Airlines representative stated.

FAA investigation underway The FAA has launched an investigation to determine the cause of the collision. Authorities have not disclosed any preliminary findings.

