Air-Traffic Union Analyzing Safety Impact of FAA Firings

(Bloomberg) -- A union representing air safety personnel said it’s reviewing the fallout from a slew of firings late Friday that affected US Federal Aviation Administration employees, just a few weeks after the worst US civil aviation disaster in decades.

The National Air Traffic Controllers Association, which represents air-traffic controllers, engineers, and other aviation safety professionals, said in a statement that it “is analyzing the effect of the reported federal employee terminations on aviation safety, the national airspace system and our members.”

Hundreds of FAA workers in their one-year probationary period began receiving messages about the firings after 7 p.m. New York time on Friday, according to the Professional Aviation Safety Specialists, a union that also represents federal employees at the aviation regulator.

NATCA Region X employees, which include engineers, aircraft certification specialists, staff support specialists and aviation technical system specialists, were among those affected, according to the union. NATCA said it hasn’t received any reports of air-traffic controllers being included in the terminations.

The firings come at a critical time for air safety, with a number of high-profile crashes already this year, including the midair collision between a US Army helicopter and an American Airlines Group Inc. regional jet that killed 67 people.

At the same time, the US Transportation Department has said it’s enlisting the help of billionaire Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency to modernize the nation’s air-traffic control system — a massive undertaking that officials have been trying to tackle for years.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said in a post on X over the weekend that members of Musk’s SpaceX team would be visiting the Air Traffic Control System Command Center in Virginia on Monday to get a first-hand look at the current system. Musk’s involvement has raised concerns about potential conflicts of interest, since the FAA regulates his rocket company.

‘Sad Day’

The unions that represent FAA employees who were fired raised concerns about how the terminations could impact the overall functioning of the workforce and public safety.

“It’s a sad day for those who chose to serve in aviation safety and public service, only to have their careers cut short,” NATCA President Nick Daniels said in a post on the social media platform Instagram. “There is no evidence that these firings were about poor performance.”

The action will place further strain on a workforce that’s already stretched thin, said PASS National President David Spero.

“Staffing decisions should be based on an individual agency’s mission-critical needs,” he said. “To do otherwise is dangerous when it comes to public safety.”

Representatives for the FAA and the Transportation Department didn’t immediately return a request for comment sent outside of normal business hours. Monday is the Presidents Day holiday in the US.

(Updates with details on Elon Musk’s involvement in air-traffic control modernization efforts beginning in sixth paragraph.)

