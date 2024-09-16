AK-47, GoPro, suspect with anti-Russia stance: What we know so far about Donald Trump’s 2nd shooting ahead of US polls

Donald Trump was shot for the second time ahead of the upcoming US presidential elections. The suspect Ryan Routh fleed the spot leaving behind his AK-47 type rifle, GoPro camera and was found to have an anti-Russia stance

Livemint
Updated16 Sep 2024, 08:01 AM IST
Law enforcement officers work after reports of shots fired at Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump's Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. September 15, 2024. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Law enforcement officers work after reports of shots fired at Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump’s Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. September 15, 2024. REUTERS/Marco Bello(REUTERS)

Months after surviving a shooting attempt at an election rally, former US president Donald Trump witnessed another assassination attempt in Florida on Sunday. The suspect, Ryan Routh, was arrested after he fled the crime spot, leaving behind his AK-47 style rifle and GoPro camera.

US President Joe Biden, and Vice President Kamala Harris have condemned the attack and maintained that there is no ‘place for violence’ in America. Donald Trump's second assassination attempt has come months before the upcoming US presidential elections and can be a crucial moment in US politics.

The US Secret Service confirmed one or more of its agents "opened fire on a gunman" located near the boundary of Trump's golf course, and that an "AK-47 style rifle" with a scope was recovered along with a GoPro video camera. Here are top updates Donald Trump second assassination attempt.

Donald Trump Assassination attempt: What we know so far?

-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump was playing golf in Florida when Secret Service agents spotted and fired on a gunman in bushes near the property line of the golf course on Sunday.

-The suspected shooter was a few hundred yards from where Trump was playing, law enforcement officials said. The suspect left an AK-47-style assault rifle and other items at the scene and fled in a vehicle but was later arrested.

-The apparent attempt on Trump's life came just two months after he was shot at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, sustaining a minor injury to his right ear.

-The suspected shooter was identified as Ryan Wesley Routh by CNN, Fox News and The New York Times. So far there has been no official confirmation about the name and further details of the shooter.

-According to a Bloomberg report based on CNN information, Ryan Routh's purported social media account contained multiple posts condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, including messages calling for foreign soldiers to defend Ukraine. The profile has since been suspended.

First Published:16 Sep 2024, 08:01 AM IST
AK-47, GoPro, suspect with anti-Russia stance: What we know so far about Donald Trump's 2nd shooting ahead of US polls

