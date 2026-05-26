Alabama redistricting battle: Why judges rejected Republican-backed congressional map ahead of midterm elections

Federal judges have blocked Alabama from using a Republican-backed congressional map that could have reshaped a key U.S. House race ahead of the midterm elections, dealing a setback to GOP efforts to protect their narrow House majority.

The ruling is the latest chapter in a broader national battle over congressional redistricting, voting rights and political control of the House of Representatives.

What did the court decide? A three-judge federal panel issued a preliminary injunction preventing Alabama from switching to a new congressional map supported by Republicans.

The judges ruled that the proposed map “intentionally discriminated based on race” because it included only one Black-majority district in a state where Black residents account for roughly 27% of the population.

Instead, the court ordered Alabama to continue using a court-approved map that was already used during the 2024 elections. That map contains two districts where Black voters either make up a majority or are close to one.

“Ultimately, we cannot see our way clear to requiring Alabamians to cast their votes in the 2026 elections under a districting plan tainted by intentional race-based discrimination,” the judges wrote.

Why is the Alabama map controversial? The fight centers on whether Alabama’s congressional districts fairly represent Black voters.

Voting rights groups and Democratic challengers argued that Republican lawmakers diluted Black voting power by drawing only one majority-Black district, despite the state’s sizable Black population.

In 2023, the same federal panel ruled that Alabama’s Republican-drawn map unlawfully weakened the political influence of Black residents.

The court concluded the state should contain two districts where Black voters have a realistic opportunity to elect candidates of their choice.

That earlier ruling led to the court-approved map now being preserved for the upcoming elections.

Why Republicans wanted the new map Republicans hoped to use the new district map to improve their chances of reclaiming a congressional seat currently held by Democratic Representative Shomari Figures.

The proposed changes were viewed as part of a wider Republican effort to strengthen the party’s slim majority in the U.S. House ahead of the November elections.

The broader redistricting push has intensified after President Donald Trump urged Republican-led states to redraw congressional districts where possible.

Alabama plans Supreme Court appeal Steve Marshall, Alabama’s Republican attorney general, said the state will immediately appeal the decision to the Supreme Court of the United States.

Marshall criticized the ruling and defended the map.

“Know this — in my mind, it is not a matter of whether we win this case, only when,” he said.

The state had argued the judges lacked justification to block what officials described as a lawful congressional plan.

Judges warn of voter confusion The court also said switching maps shortly before elections could create logistical chaos and voter confusion.

Judges pointed to the difficulty of reassigning voters into new districts after primary elections had already begun under existing boundaries.

Using the current districts would avoid what the panel described as “an expensive, aggressive, and perhaps logistically impossible voter reassignment effort.”

The judges added: “Candidate and voter confusion is troublesome and warrants significant consideration.”

Redistricting battles spreading Alabama is not alone.

Several Republican-controlled states have moved aggressively to redraw congressional boundaries following the Supreme Court’s Voting Rights Act decision.

Louisiana

Louisiana postponed congressional primaries so lawmakers could consider a new map that may eliminate a majority-Black district.

South Carolina

Lawmakers in South Carolina are considering revised districts that could improve Republican chances in another House seat.

Tennessee

Tennessee approved new districts that split apart a Black-majority district in Memphis, potentially helping Republicans sweep all nine congressional seats in the state.

Texas and beyond

Since Trump urged Texas Republicans to redraw House maps last year, multiple GOP-led states have adopted new districts, though many remain tied up in court challenges.

Democrats have also pursued new maps in states such as California and are hoping to gain additional representation through court-ordered changes in Utah.

Why the ruling matters nationally The Alabama decision highlights how congressional redistricting has become one of the most important political and legal battles ahead of the midterms.