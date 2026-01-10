Alabama weather alert: Severe storms, flash flooding and tornado risk threaten Birmingham and surrounding counties

The National Weather Service (NWS) on Saturday (January 10) issued multiple weather warnings across central and southwestern Alabama, cautioning residents about severe thunderstorms, flash flooding, and the risk of brief tornadoes through the morning hours.

Severe thunderstorm warning issued The NWS Birmingham office said a Severe Thunderstorm Warning was in effect until 8 am CST for Marengo County and southwestern Sumter County.

Radar indicated a line of severe storms moving east at 40 mph, producing wind gusts up to 60 mph and penny-sized hail, the agency said.

“Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees,” the NWS warned, adding that areas including Linden, Uniontown, Thomaston, Sweet Water, Myrtlewood, and Chickasaw State Park could be impacted.

Flash flood warning for Birmingham metro Separately, the NWS issued a Flash Flood Warning until 8:15 am CST for southeastern Jefferson County and central Shelby County, including the Birmingham metropolitan area.

According to the NWS, 1 to 3 inches of rain had already fallen, with another 1 to 3 inches possible, triggering flooding of roads, underpasses, small creeks, and urban areas.

Cities at risk include Birmingham, Hoover, Vestavia Hills, Homewood, Pelham, Alabaster, Mountain Brook, Trussville, and Bessemer, the agency said.

Tornado watch remains in effect A Tornado Watch (Watch No. 3) remains valid until 10 am CST for 25 counties across central Alabama, including Jefferson, Shelby, Tuscaloosa, Montgomery, Marengo, Sumter, and Talladega, the NWS said.

“Damaging winds and a brief tornado are possible in the watch area,” the NWS cautioned, urging residents to stay alert and ensure they have multiple ways to receive warnings.

Flood advisory and flood watch continue The NWS also issued a Flood Advisory until 8:45 am CST for parts of Calhoun, Etowah, Jefferson, Shelby, St. Clair, and Talladega counties, citing minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Meanwhile, a broader Flood Watch remains in effect through Saturday afternoon for much of central Alabama due to continued heavy rainfall and excessive runoff, the agency said.

Outlook The NWS said strong to severe storms could persist into early afternoon, with heavy rain lingering longer across southeastern areas. Rain is expected to taper off by late evening, followed by clearing conditions on Sunday.