Alan Osmond, eldest member of The Osmonds, dies at 76.

Alan Osmond, a founding member of the family group The Osmonds, has died at the age of 76.
His death was confirmed by family members, with tributes noting both his role in shaping the group’s success and his long struggle with health issues. Osmond had lived with multiple sclerosis for decades, a condition that eventually limited his ability to perform.
Born in 1949, Alan Osmond was the oldest of the performing Osmond siblings. He helped form the group in the 1960s, guiding its early development and taking on a leadership role both on and off stage. The Osmonds gained prominence through television appearances and live performances, becoming a well-known act in the United States and internationally.
The group’s rise was closely linked to family discipline and coordination, with Alan often described as the organiser behind the scenes. While his younger brothers, including Donny Osmond, became the public faces of the band, Alan was widely recognised for managing arrangements and helping structure performances.
Over time, The Osmonds expanded from a barbershop-style act into a pop group with chart success. Their music and television appearances made them a fixture of popular culture in the 1970s. Alan remained central during this period, balancing performance duties with organisational responsibilities.
In later years, his health condition became more prominent. Multiple sclerosis affected his mobility and gradually forced him to step away from regular touring. Despite this, he continued to contribute to family projects and remained involved in public appearances when possible.
Alan Osmond is survived by his wife and children, as well as his siblings, many of whom continue to work in entertainment. His passing marks the loss of a key figure in the history of The Osmonds, a group that played a significant role in American pop music during its peak years.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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