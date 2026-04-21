Alan Osmond, eldest member of The Osmonds, dies at 76.

Alan Osmond, a founding member of the family group The Osmonds, has died at the age of 76.
His death was confirmed by family members, with tributes noting both his role in shaping the group’s success and his long struggle with health issues. Osmond had lived with multiple sclerosis for decades, a condition that eventually limited his ability to perform.
Born in 1949, Alan Osmond was the oldest of the performing Osmond siblings. He helped form the group in the 1960s, guiding its early development and taking on a leadership role both on and off stage. The Osmonds gained prominence through television appearances and live performances, becoming a well-known act in the United States and internationally.
The group’s rise was closely linked to family discipline and coordination, with Alan often described as the organiser behind the scenes. While his younger brothers, including Donny Osmond, became the public faces of the band, Alan was widely recognised for managing arrangements and helping structure performances.
Over time, The Osmonds expanded from a barbershop-style act into a pop group with chart success. Their music and television appearances made them a fixture of popular culture in the 1970s. Alan remained central during this period, balancing performance duties with organisational responsibilities.
In later years, his health condition became more prominent. Multiple sclerosis affected his mobility and gradually forced him to step away from regular touring. Despite this, he continued to contribute to family projects and remained involved in public appearances when possible.
Alan Osmond is survived by his wife and children, as well as his siblings, many of whom continue to work in entertainment. His passing marks the loss of a key figure in the history of The Osmonds, a group that played a significant role in American pop music during its peak years.