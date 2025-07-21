Alaska Airlines puts all flights on ‘ground stop’, says operations impacted by IT outage

US domestic carrier Alaska Airlines has requested a ground stop for all its mainline aircraft, Reuters reported on July 21 (late June 20 US time), citing the status page of the United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The company also requested for ground stops of all Horizon Air flights, the regional subsidiary operating Alaska Airlines flights, the FAA's advisory notice showed, an AFP report added.

The FAA status page also showed all destinations being impacted by the ground stop of Alaska's mainline aircraft, but did not give a reason for the move.

However, in its own update Alaska Airline said that it “experienced an IT outage that is impacting our operations”. It did not specify the nature of the outage or give out details.

IT Outage: What has Alaska Airline said? In an emailed statement to Reuters, Alaska Air Group said: “At approximately 8 p.m. Pacific on Sunday (0300 GMT on Monday), Alaska Airlines experienced an IT outage that's impacting our operations. We requested a temporary, system-wide ground stop for Alaska and Horizon Air flights.”

The statement added that the airline expects “residual impacts” to its flights operations throughout the evening, but did not give more details, the report added.

The US FAA website did not clarify the reason for the request and FAA did not immediately respond to Reuters queries outside of business hours, the report added.

About Alaska Air Group The US-based Alaska Air Group maintains an operational fleet of 238 Boeing 737 aircraft, and 87 Embraer 175 aircraft, as per details on its website.

Earlier in June 2025, the Group-owned Hawaiian Airlines had also said that some of its IT systems were disrupted by a hack. Alaska Air Group said it was still determining the financial impact of the Hawaiian Airlines hack.

