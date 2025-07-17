Alaska earthquake: 7.3-magnitude quake near Sand Point triggers tsunami warning

A powerful 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Alaska on Wednesday, prompting a tsunami warning for parts of South Alaska and the Alaska Peninsula, the US Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

The quake occurred at approximately 12:37 pm local time (2037 GMT), with its epicenter located about 54 miles (87 kilometers) south of Sand Point, a small island community. The seismic event was relatively shallow, originating at a depth of 20.1 kilometers beneath the ocean floor.

Tsunami warning issued The National Weather Service in Anchorage posted on X, formerly Twitter: "A Tsunami Warning has been issued for the Alaska Peninsula areas from the Kennedy Entrance to Unimak Pass. Cities included are Cold Bay, Sand Point, and Kodiak. We can say with reasonable confidence that the Kenai Peninsula Borough locations will not see impacts."

According to The US National Tsunami Warning Center: "A TSUNAMI WARNING is posted for portions of Alaska following a M7.2 earthquake 50 miles S of Sand Point, Alaska, at 12:38pm AKDT July 16."

The National Tsunami Warning Center (NTWC) in Palmer, Alaska, confirmed the occurrence of a tsunami and said that "some impacts are expected."

The warning covered coastal regions from Kennedy Entrance—approximately 40 miles southwest of Homer—to Unimak Pass, about 80 miles northeast of Unalaska. No tsunami alerts were issued for areas outside of this range.

Region on high seismic alert Alaska lies along the Pacific Ring of Fire, a geologically active zone known for frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. The region has a history of major seismic events, including the catastrophic 9.2-magnitude quake in March 1964, which remains the strongest earthquake ever recorded in North America. That quake devastated Anchorage and triggered tsunamis that impacted the Gulf of Alaska, the US west coast, and Hawaii, claiming more than 250 lives.

In a more recent event, a 7.2-magnitude quake struck off the Alaskan Peninsula in July 2023, but no significant damage or tsunami was reported at that time.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation, and residents in affected coastal areas are advised to follow official guidance and remain alert to further updates.