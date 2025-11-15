Subscribe

Alaska Permanent Fund: 600,000 eligible Americans to receive $1,000 payout — Check details

Approximately 600,000 Alaskans will receive a $1,000 payout this year from the Permanent Fund Dividend, which is financed by natural resource earnings. The amount is one of the lowest in two decades, as lawmakers have moved away from a previous formula due to its unaffordability.

Livemint
Updated15 Nov 2025, 06:02 PM IST
Advertisement
A foreign exchange employee displays US dollar currency notes at an office.
A foreign exchange employee displays US dollar currency notes at an office.(AFP)

Around 6,00,000 Alaskans are set to get a $1,000 payout this year from the Permanent Fund Dividend (PDF), which is financed by natural resource earnings.

Advertisement

The dividend is funded by earnings from Alaska's natural resources, like oil and gas. It is a sort of bonus that Alaskans get for living in the state.

Here are key things to know

— Dividends have been paid since 1982.

— This year's payout is one of the lowest in 20 years.

— There used to be a formula for calculating the amount, tied to the fund's market performance.

— However, lawmakers widely abandoned the previous calculation formula due to affordability concerns.

If they had followed the old formula, residents would have got about $3,800 each, according to AP.

 
 
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.
Business NewsNewsUs NewsAlaska Permanent Fund: 600,000 eligible Americans to receive $1,000 payout — Check details
Read Next Story