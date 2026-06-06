Albanians protest to oppose Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner’s $1.6B resort development near flamingo habitat

Thousands of Albanians marched through the capital Tirana on Thursday night, escalating opposition to a proposed €1.4 billion ($1.6 billion) luxury resort linked to Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of US President Donald Trump. Protesters and environmental activists argue that the development threatens one of Albania's most ecologically sensitive coastal regions.

The demonstrations mark the largest protest yet against the project, which is planned for an undeveloped stretch of coastline near the Vjosa-Narta protected area in southern Albania.

Resort planned near protected ecosystem Kushner's investment firm, Affinity Partners, is involved in the proposed luxury resort development along a pristine coastal zone that lies close to the Vjosa-Narta lagoon.

The protected wetland is home to a diverse range of wildlife, including flamingos, seals and nesting sea turtles. Environmental groups warn that construction could affect hundreds of hectares of untouched beaches and disrupt critical habitats used by migratory birds.

The project forms part of a broader investment strategy announced by Kushner in 2024, which also included redevelopment plans in Serbia.

Environmentalists warn of impact on flamingos Conservationists say the proposed development could have long-term consequences for biodiversity in the region.

Ornithologist Ledi Selgjekaj emphasized the global significance of the area's bird population.

"Of course, it's very important to have investments in the country. It's very important for the economy, but you have to choose very wisely where to build it. There is a reason why this area is called a protected area."

Selgjekaj noted that Albania hosts a significant portion of the world's flamingo population.

"More than 1% of the global population of flamingos is in Albania."

Environmental advocates argue that increased construction activity, tourism infrastructure and human presence could disrupt nesting and migratory patterns.

Protests spread from coast to capital Opposition to the project intensified after heavy machinery and construction preparations were spotted at the site last week.

Local protests near the proposed development soon evolved into larger demonstrations in Tirana, where thousands gathered outside the office of Prime Minister Edi Rama.

Protesters carried pink inflatable flamingos and chanted slogans including "Revolution" and "Stop the project."

Some demonstrators also demanded Rama's resignation, carrying signs that read:

"Edi Rama, resign."

'Albania is not for sale' Many protesters framed their opposition as a broader fight to protect national heritage and public resources.

Writer Lindita Komani, who participated in the demonstrations, criticized what she described as political decisions being made without sufficient public consultation.

"Albania is not for sale. Albania belongs to the Albanian people and we decide what we want to do here."

She added: "It's not that some corrupt politicians who run Albania can decide what they can do with our property, with the Albanian heritage, the natural heritage, a cultural heritage."

The slogan "Albania is not for sale" has become a rallying cry among opponents of the development.

Government defends the investment Prime Minister Edi Rama has defended the project, arguing that it could boost tourism and economic growth.

Developers involved in the proposal have also sought to reassure critics, saying the resort will be built with a focus on environmental responsibility.

According to project representatives, the development will prioritize:

-Responsible stewardship of the coastline

-Environmental enhancement measures

-Sustainable tourism practices

-Protection of surrounding ecosystems

Environmental reviews underway Albania's Economy and Innovation Minister, Delina Ibrahimaj, said environmental impact assessments are currently being prepared.

She stated that any investment would be required to comply with Albanian environmental laws and relevant European environmental standards.

According to government officials, legal safeguards are in place to protect the Vjosa-Narta lagoon and surrounding habitats from harmful development.

Uncertain future for the project On Friday, following the protests, there were no visible signs of construction crews or heavy machinery at the site where groundwork had recently begun.

The controversy comes after Kushner abandoned a separate redevelopment project in the Serbian capital of Belgrade last year amid public opposition and street protests.