Alef’s flying car drives and takes off vertically in landmark California test—Watch

Alef Aeronautics, a sustainable mobility company, has made history by successfully conducting a flight test of its flying car in a city environment in California. The company also released a video of the event, marking the first-ever publicly available footage of a car both driving and vertically taking off.

While previous videos have shown cars using runways to take off, tethered flights, or electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) taxis, this marks a milestone as the first time a flying car has been seen driving and then taking off vertically.

Ensuring safety during the test Alef conducted the test under strict safety protocols. The road was closed off, no people were near or under the flight path, and the test took place in a low-density area with safety personnel present. The flight was completed without any safety issues.

CEO compares test to Wright Brothers' first flight Jim Dukhovny, CEO of Alef Aeronautics, emphasised the significance of the flight, stating: "This drive and flight test represents an important proof of technology in a real-world city environment. We hope it will be a moment similar to the Wright Brothers' Kitty Hawk video, proving to humanity that new transportation is possible."

The test used a special ultralight version of the Alef Model Zero, which has undergone recent improvements, including a reduction in weight and enhancements in structural integrity.

Pricing and pre-orders Alef's first consumer flying car, the Model A, is expected to start at around $300,000. Interested buyers can pre-order with a deposit as low as $150. To date, Alef has secured 3,300 pre-orders for its electric flying car.

