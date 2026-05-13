Alex Murdaugh murder convictions overturned by South Carolina Supreme Court over jury influence concerns

The South Carolina Supreme Court on Wednesday (May 13) overturned the murder convictions and life sentence of disgraced lawyer Alex Murdaugh in the 2021 shooting deaths of his wife and younger son.

In a unanimous ruling, the court found that actions by former Colleton County clerk of court Becky Hill improperly influenced jurors and undermined Murdaugh’s right to a fair trial.

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Court says clerk “egregiously attacked” credibility The justices sharply criticised Hill’s conduct during the high-profile trial, saying she improperly interfered with the jury process.

“The conduct by the court clerk egregiously attacked Murdaugh’s credibility,” the court wrote, adding that jurors were influenced by suggestions that Murdaugh’s testimony should not be trusted.

The ruling also faulted the trial judge for allowing extensive evidence related to Murdaugh’s financial crimes during the murder proceedings.

Murdaugh remains behind bars despite ruling Although the murder convictions were overturned, Murdaugh will not be released from prison.

The 57-year-old previously pleaded guilty to stealing roughly $12 million from clients and is currently serving a 40-year federal prison sentence for financial crimes.

Still, the decision marks a major legal victory for Murdaugh, who has consistently denied killing his wife Maggie Murdaugh and son Paul Murdaugh.

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He has admitted to financial fraud, lying and insurance-related crimes, but has maintained his innocence in the killings since discovering the bodies outside the family’s South Carolina home in 2021.

Prosecutors yet to decide on retrial State prosecutors did not immediately confirm whether they would retry Murdaugh for murder.

The original murder trial lasted six weeks and drew intense national attention due to the prominence of the Murdaugh family in South Carolina’s legal community.

Court blames clerk over jury influence According to the ruling, Hill improperly influenced jurors while also seeking publicity for a book she was writing about the case.

The justices pointed specifically to Hill’s book, titled Behind the Doors of Justice: The Murdaugh Murders, which was later withdrawn following plagiarism allegations.

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“As her book’s title suggests, it turns out Hill was quite busy behind the doors of justice, thwarting the integrity of the justice system she was sworn to protect and uphold,” the court wrote in its unsigned 27-page opinion.

Hill has since pleaded guilty to lying about aspects of her conduct during the case in proceedings before another judge.

Defense challenged lack of physical evidence Murdaugh’s legal team argued before the state’s highest court that the original trial was unfair and heavily prejudiced.

Defense attorneys said evidence relating to Murdaugh’s thefts from clients had little connection to the killings but unfairly shaped jurors’ opinions against him.

They also highlighted the absence of direct physical evidence linking Murdaugh to the murders.

“No DNA or blood was found splattered on Murdaugh or any of his clothes,” the defense argued, despite the victims being shot at close range with powerful firearms that were never recovered.

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Prosecutors argued evidence remained overwhelming Prosecutors maintained that comments attributed to Hill were minor and that the overall evidence against Murdaugh remained compelling.

However, Murdaugh’s lawyers argued that Hill’s remarks to jurors — including suggestions they closely observe his body language and testimony — undermined the presumption of innocence before deliberations even began.

The Murdaugh case evolved into one of the most widely followed true crime stories in the United States.

The scandal inspired multiple streaming documentaries, bestselling books and numerous podcasts chronicling the downfall of the once-powerful legal dynasty from Hampton County, South Carolina.

“Placed her fingers on the scales of justice” In its ruling, the Supreme Court praised prosecutors, defense lawyers and the original trial judge for their handling of the proceedings, while placing responsibility for the retrial squarely on Hill.

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“Hill placed her fingers on the scales of justice, thereby denying Murdaugh his right to a fair trial by an impartial jury,” the justices wrote.

“Our justice system provides — indeed demands — that every person is entitled to a fair trial.”

(With AP inputs)