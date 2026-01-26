Alex Pretti killed by ICE: Trump asks Democrats to cooperate in 'removal of all Criminal Illegal Aliens'

US President Donald Trump wrote a social media post, calling on Governors of key states and "every Democrat Governor and Mayor in the United States of America to formally cooperate with the Trump Administration" to enforce the nation’s Laws.

In a four-point statement, Trump said Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Mayor Frey “should turn over all Criminal Illegal Aliens that are currently incarcerated in their State Prisons and Jails to Federal Authorities, along with all Illegal Criminals with an active warrant or known Criminal History, for Immediate Deportation.”

He added, “State and Local Law Enforcement must agree to turn over all Illegal Aliens arrested by Local Police.”

"Local Police must assist Federal Law Enforcement in apprehending and detaining Illegal Aliens who are wanted for Crimes," Trump said.

"Democrat Politicians must partner with the Federal Government to protect American Citizens in the rapid removal of all Criminal Illegal Aliens in our Country. Some Democrats, in places like Memphis, Tennessee, or Washington, D.C., have done so, resulting in safer streets for ALL," he added

Trump also called on the United States Congress to immediately pass Legislation to end "Sanctuary Cities, which is the root cause of all of these problems."

"American Cities should be Safe Sanctuaries for Law Abiding American Citizens ONLY, not Illegal Alien Criminals who broke our Nation’s Laws," Trump said.

"All of these requests are rooted in COMMON SENSE, and will provide the best possible circumstances to, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!," Trump said.

He said the Trump Administration is standing by, and waiting for any Democrat to do the right thing, and "work with us on these important matters of MAKING AMERICA SAFE like it is in all sections of our Country where we are, together with Local Leadership, participating and involved."

In another post on TRUTH social media, Trump said, "Minnesota is a Criminal COVER UP of the massive Financial Fraud that has gone on!"

Minnesota shooting Trump's statement came a day after an American citizen, Alex Pretti, was killed in a fatal shooting by a federal immigration officer. This was reported weeks after Rene Good was killed, sparking widespread protests.

“Tragically, two American Citizens have lost their lives as a result of this Democrat ensued chaos,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social media network.

Trump's refusal to back away from his pledge to carry out the largest deportation program in history and the surge of immigration officers to heavily Democratic cities came as more Republicans began calling for a deeper investigation and expressing unease with some of the administration's tactics.

