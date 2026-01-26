Alex Pretti killing: Was the ICU nurse armed when he was shot? Videos contradict govt's claims

While US federal investigators maintain that Alex Pretti was armed during a fatal confrontation with Border Patrol in Minneapolis, contrasting video evidence, eyewitness reports, and family testimony have cast doubt on that narrative.

Pretti, a 37-year-old ICU nurse and an American citizen, was killed on Saturday during what authorities labelled a "targeted" immigration operation in the city's southern district. The killing has sparked immediate demonstrations and placed a spotlight on the conduct of the US federal agents within the metropolitan area.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) asserts that Border Patrol personnel acted in self-defence, claiming Pretti approached with a handgun and fought against efforts to restrain him.

Border Patrol Commander Greg Bovino identified the weapon as a 9mm semi-automatic pistol.

While Bovino did not specify if the weapon was aimed at agents, he stated that Pretti "violently resisted," leading an agent to discharge "defensive shots", according to BBC News.

However, several bystander videos present a different sequence of events. Video footage shows Pretti using his phone to record the agents just before the shooting.

In the clips, Pretti appears to intervene between officers and a woman during a tense verbal standoff. An agent is then seen discharging a chemical spray into Pretti’s face, said the BBC report.

In the moments following, Pretti is visible with one hand raised while the other appears to hold his mobile device. No weapon can be identified in the recording. He is then forced to the pavement by multiple agents, followed seconds later by the sound of approximately 10 gunshots.

Following the incident, DHS released an image of a 9mm pistol on a vehicle seat, alleging it belonged to Pretti. The department further claimed he was carrying two magazines and lacked identification. Bovino later compared the encounter to a mass-casualty threat against law enforcement, though no evidence was offered to support this characterisation.

What local authorities say? Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said Pretti was likely a legal firearm owner with a valid carry permit, adding that his only prior law enforcement contact involved parking violations.

O’Hara also revealed that DHS has been hesitant to provide local police with specific details regarding the shooting.

Meanwhile, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has been vocal in his scepticism, stating that the available video evidence appears to contradict the federal account.

Pretti’s parents have also spoken out, claiming their son was only holding a phone and was attempting to shield a woman from pepper spray.

The family has called for transparency, urging officials to "get the truth out", the BBC report said.