The Alexander brothers, who are facing severe rape charges, will be moved to the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn, New York, where they will remain while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges, report by The New York Post stated. As per the report, the siblings will share their detention space with several high-profile individuals, including the music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs, former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), and Luigi Mangione. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sources told The Post that the brothers will be transfered from their home city of Miami to New York City jail by a bus. They are expected to arrive at the MDC early next week after a five-day journey, the report said.

Oren and Tal Alexander, who run a luxury real estate brokerage, and their brother Alon Alexander have been charged with sex trafficking by Federal authorities on December 11, according to an AP report. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Alexander brothers to be housed in Secure 4 North Dorm at NYC Jail According to the report, they will likely be placed in a section of the jail called 4 North as they are high-profile inmates facing sex crime charges. This dormitory houses 20 inmates, all considered high-risk and vulnerable to harm from the general population. Among them are Diddy, awaiting trial for sex crimes; Sam Bankman-Fried, convicted of financial crimes; and Luigi Mangione, accused of killing a healthcare CEO, The New York Post reported.

Who Are The Alexander Brothers? Tal (38) and Oren (37), first worked as a team under real estate giant Douglas Elliman, listing properties for celebrities such as Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, Liam Gallagher, and Lindsay Lohan. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In 2022, they started a new company called Official. The duo are known for brokering deals on high-end properties in New York City and Miami.

Alon (Oren's twin brother), attended law school and joined the family's private security business.