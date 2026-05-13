Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez leads 2028 Democratic Presidential race, Marco Rubio dominates GOP contenders, new poll shows

A new US political survey has placed Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at the top of the potential Democratic field for the 2028 presidential election, while Marco Rubio emerged as the leading Republican contender.

According to the latest AtlasIntel poll, 26 percent of Democratic voters said they would support a presidential run by Ocasio-Cortez.

Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg ranked second among Democratic hopefuls, followed by Gavin Newsom in third place.

Rubio dominates Republican field On the Republican side, Secretary of State Rubio led the field with 45.4 percent support among GOP primary voters.

He was followed by Vice President JD Vance and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who trailed significantly behind the secretary of state.

The survey comes as speculation intensifies over who could eventually succeed Donald Trump at the top of the Republican ticket in 2028.

Trump fuels speculation over Republican succession Speaking during a White House event on May 12, Trump openly discussed possible Republican contenders but declined to endorse either Rubio or Vance.

“Who’s it going to be? Is it gonna be J.D.? Is it gonna be somebody else? I don’t know,” Trump told attendees.

The president then playfully encouraged the audience to cheer for their preferred candidate.

“Who likes J.D. Vance?” Trump asked as applause broke out.

“Who likes Marco Rubio?” he continued, before joking that the pair “sound like a good ticket.”

“Dream team” comment sparks attention Trump described the possible Rubio-Vance combination as a “dream team” but stressed that he was not formally backing either figure.

“By the way, I do believe that's a dream team, but these are minor details,” Trump said.

“That does not mean you have my endorsement under any circumstance,” he added, while saying the pairing “sounds like a presidential candidate and vice presidential candidate.”

The remarks immediately fuelled further speculation about the Republican Party’s post-Trump future.

Ocasio-Cortez avoids confirming White House bid Ocasio-Cortez has not confirmed whether she plans to run for President in 2028.

Earlier this month, she addressed the speculation during an interview with Democratic strategist David Axelrod.

“They assume that my ambition is a title or a seat,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “And my ambition is way bigger than that. My ambition is to change this country.”

“Presidents come and go” The New York congresswoman argued that policy goals mattered more than political office itself.

“Presidents come and go. Senate, House seats, elected officials come and go,” she said.

“But single-payer health care is forever, a living wage is forever, workers' rights are forever, women's rights, all of that.”

Her comments are likely to reinforce her standing among progressive Democratic voters, many of whom view her as one of the party’s most influential younger leaders.

Early 2028 race already taking shape Although the 2028 presidential election remains years away, the poll highlights how both parties are already beginning to shape their potential post-Trump political futures.

For Democrats, the survey points to growing support for progressive voices such as Ocasio-Cortez, while Republicans appear increasingly focused on a contest between establishment conservatives and Trump-aligned populists.

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