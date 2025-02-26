Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, in a new video about the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), attacked Elon Musk and called him a ‘billionaire con man’. AOC, in the video, questioned the existence of DOGE and Musk's expertise in the matter.

“Elon Musk is not a scientist, engineer” She said, “Elon Musk is not a scientist, he is not an engineer. He is a billionaire con man with a lot of money.” “He does not have this kind of good background,” she added.

“If you all think he is an expert in that, I have got a bridge to know where to sell you. These are people’s lives that are on the line and we cannot laugh them away," she also said.

Reddit reacts to AOC Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's words received mixed reactions from people on Reddit. Responding to her video posted on the platform, a user wrote in the comment section, “She has more b**ls than anyone who calls themselves a representative of the people. We need 100 more AOCs.” “I think the difference between Trump and Elon is that Elon is better at coordinating others to do his bidding and actually following through on plans and accomplish goals. He’s more dangerous because of that. Both are idiot narcissists fueled by their father’s wealth and interestingly leveraging governmental support for their own personal gain,” added another.

Someone also commented, “It’s insane someone like her is an anomaly, when she actually represents so many of our voices. Money needed to get out or politics decades ago, now it’s running the country to the ground.”

See post:

This is not the first time that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez openly criticised the Tesla CEO. Previously, she had called Musk "one of the most unintelligent billionaires” during a live session on Instagram.

Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) US President Donald Trump launched a new advisory body, the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Led by Musk, it aims to reduce government jobs and cut spending.

However, the move has met legal challenges, conflict of interest, and objections.