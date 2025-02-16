Alexei Navalny remembered on his death anniversary—1,500 mourners challenge Kremlin’s crackdown

At least 1,500 Russians visited Alexei Navalny's grave in Moscow on Sunday, marking the first anniversary of his death in prison. Braving freezing temperatures and potential reprisals, mourners paid their respects to the late opposition leader, who was President Vladimir Putin’s main political rival. Navalny died on February 16, 2024, in Penal Colony Number Three, located above the Arctic Circle.

Calls for investigation into Navalny’s death The Russian government has yet to provide a full explanation for Navalny’s death. It had stated that he collapsed while walking in the prison yard. His mother, Lyudmila Navalnaya, is demanding an investigation and accountability. "The whole world knows who ordered it," she said, emphasising the need to identify those directly responsible.

Yulia Navalnaya urges resistance Alexei Navalny’s widow, Yulia Navalnaya called on supporters to continue fighting for a "free, peaceful" Russia. In a video message, she encouraged people to protest, support political prisoners, and challenge pro-Kremlin narratives. "Alexei inspires people throughout the world. They understand that our country is not just about war, corruption, and oppression," she said.

International condemnation The EU said Putin bore "ultimate responsibility" for Navalny's death. And, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stated that Navalny’s courage "made a difference and reaches far beyond his death." The European Parliament has also condemned Russia’s continued crackdown on dissent and its treatment of opposition figures.

Kremlin suppresses memorial events Russian authorities have attempted to limit public recognition of Navalny. Pro-Kremlin Telegram channels warned supporters against visiting his grave, citing security concerns. Under Russian law, anyone mentioning Navalny’s name or his Anti-Corruption Foundation without labeling them "extremist" faces fines or up to four years in prison.

Opposition movement weakened Navalny’s death has left Russia’s opposition fractured and largely in exile. Many of his former allies are either imprisoned or have fled the country. Russia recently sentenced three of Navalny’s lawyers to several years in prison for allegedly promoting extremism. Four independent journalists are also on trial for their work related to Navalny’s media channels.

