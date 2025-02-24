US President Donald Trump announced on February 21 that Alice Johnson, a Tennessee woman whose life sentence for a drug crime he commuted in 2018, has been appointed as a “pardon czar.” In this role, Johnson will advise Trump on future acts of clemency, identifying cases where presidential pardons or commutations may be warranted.

What is a “Pardon Czar”? The term “czar” in US politics is informally used to describe a government official tasked with overseeing a specific issue or policy area. While the title holds no formal legal authority, it signifies a high-level advisory position with significant influence. A "pardon czar" would focus on reviewing clemency requests and making recommendations to the president on individuals who could be granted pardons or commutations.

Presidential pardon power Under the US Constitution, the president has the power to grant pardons and commutations for federal offenses. A pardon fully forgives a crime, restoring rights such as voting and gun ownership, while a commutation reduces a prison sentence without erasing the conviction. Typically, the Office of the Pardon Attorney within the Justice Department handles clemency applications. However, Trump’s appointment of Johnson suggests a more direct, independent approach to the process.

Alice Johnson’s role Johnson, who was sentenced to life in prison for a nonviolent drug offense, gained national attention. Trump commuted her sentence in 2018 and granted her a full pardon in 2020. Now, as his “pardon czar,” she is expected to advocate for individuals in similar situations.

“Alice was in prison for doing something that today probably wouldn't even be prosecuted,” Trump said during the announcement at a Black History Month event. “You’ve been an inspiration to people, and we’re going to be listening to your recommendation on pardons.”